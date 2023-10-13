Corporate Communications Officer (Harare)
Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)
Job Description
Developing and maintaining various communication channels and materials.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing and maintaining various communication channels and materials.
- Media monitoring and engagement.
- Public relations management for the Commission.
- Production of marketing and promotional collateral.
- Writing, distributing, and publishing Commission’s announcements and news articles on key developments.
- Ensuring all content complies with SECZim standards and style guidelines.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor’s degree in marketing management, communication, Journalism or any other related field.
- Knowledge and understanding of the capital market will be an added advantage.
- Graphic designing skills
- At least 2 to 3 years post-graduation related experience.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters with C.V.s to be e-mailed to: recruitment@seczim.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 25 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)
Browse Jobs
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe was established through the enactment of the Securities Act (Chapter 24:25). Its roles are: To regulate trading and dealing in securities; and. To register, supervise and regulate securities exchanges. To license, supervise and regulate licensed persons. To encourage the development of free, fair and orderly capital and securities markets in Zimbabwe.
Related Jobs
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Interpreters/Translators (English to Shona) x1 & (English to Ndau) x1
Deadline:
Parliament of Zimbabwe
External Relations Officer x2 (Grade: 8)
Deadline: