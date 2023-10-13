Corporate Communications Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Developing and maintaining various communication channels and materials.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and maintaining various communication channels and materials.

Media monitoring and engagement.

Public relations management for the Commission.

Production of marketing and promotional collateral.

Writing, distributing, and publishing Commission’s announcements and news articles on key developments.

Ensuring all content complies with SECZim standards and style guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in marketing management, communication, Journalism or any other related field.

Knowledge and understanding of the capital market will be an added advantage.

Graphic designing skills

At least 2 to 3 years post-graduation related experience.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters with C.V.s to be e-mailed to: recruitment@seczim.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.