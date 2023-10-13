Pindula|Search Pindula
Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)

Corporate Communications Officer (Harare)

Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)
Oct. 25, 2023
Job Description

Developing and maintaining various communication channels and materials.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Developing and maintaining various communication channels and materials.
  • Media monitoring and engagement.
  • Public relations management for the Commission.
  • Production of marketing and promotional collateral.
  • Writing, distributing, and publishing Commission’s announcements and news articles on key developments.
  • Ensuring all content complies with SECZim standards and style guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A bachelor’s degree in marketing management, communication, Journalism or any other related field.
  • Knowledge and understanding of the capital market will be an added advantage.
  • Graphic designing skills
  • At least 2 to 3 years post-graduation related experience.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters with C.V.s to be e-mailed to: recruitment@seczim.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 25 October 2023

Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe was established through the enactment of the Securities Act (Chapter 24:25). Its roles are: To regulate trading and dealing in securities; and. To register, supervise and regulate securities exchanges. To license, supervise and regulate licensed persons. To encourage the development of free, fair and orderly capital and securities markets in Zimbabwe.

