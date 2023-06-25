Pindula|Search Pindula
Switzview Wealth Management

Corporate Finance Manager: Mergers, Acquisitions And Venture Capital

Switzview Wealth Management
Jul. 31, 2023
Job Description

We are looking to hire an experienced Corporate Finance Manager with minimum of 10+ years’ experience incorporating at least 5 years of corporate finance management experience gained working in an international professional advisory services firm. Experience in national infrastructure projects and real estate developments is a necessity. This is a senior role and will report to the Chief Executive Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To originate and manage the execution of national infrastructure projects and real estate development across all industry sectors.
  • Design, negotiate and conclude bespoke capital raising frameworks and solutions to finance corporate finance transactions.
  • Originate and execute strategic frameworks that will lead to the growth of the organisation,

Qualifications and Experience

  • Qualified CA, CIMA or CFA qualification.
  • Master’s Degree in finance.
  • Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.
  • Should have 5 years’ management experience.
  • At least +10 years’ experience with mergers and acquisitions, project management.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com

Deadline: 31 June 2023

Switzview Wealth Management

Switzview Wealth Management is a leading wealth management firm that provides financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and businesses.

