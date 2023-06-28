Corporate Risk & Compliance Manager: Compliance Section, Corporate Risk Management & Compliance (Level 6)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulating the Enterprise Compliance Management Framework of the Authority.

Developing the Work Programme (WP) and budget operating plan for Enterprise Compliance Management.

Implementing the approved strategy and design up a Work Programme detailing the activities and initiatives including the optimal resourcing requirements for Compliance Risk Management.

Implementing the compliance improvement plan by managing technical risks in Customs and Domestic Taxes.

Designing control systems to deal with violations of compliance rules and internal policies.

Develops and implement compliance strategy, frameworks, policies and procedures.

Assessing the efficiency of control systems and recommend effective improvements.

Conducting compliance awareness exercises in the entire Authority and this includes AML & CFT.

Review and evaluate company procedures and reports to identify hidden risks or common issues.

Lead employee training sessions on compliance issues.

Perform periodic compliance assessments on the Authority’s compliance requirements and procedures and processes.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Risk Management/ Business Studies/ Fiscal Studies/ Law/ Accounting or equivalent.

At least 5 years’ experience in Enterprise Compliance Management/ Risk Management in Customs/ Domestic Taxes or Tax environment.

Knowledge of Customs & Excise Legislation and Domestic Taxes Procedures.

A professional qualification in such as Certified Compliance Professional/ Certified Risk Management/ FRM/ CERM/ CIS/ ACCA/ CIA or equivalent is an added advantage.

An MBA/MSc in Data Science/ Data Analytics/ Finance and Investment or equivalent is an added advantage.

Skills and Competencies:

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Ability to work during odd hours in an area with poor road terrain and bad weather conditions.

Good analytical skills.

Ability to interact with various departments in the Authority and internal and external stakeholders.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: