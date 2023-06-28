Corporate Risk Supervisor: ICT, Corporate Risk Management & Compliance (Level 9)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing advice to Business and IT on new disruptive technologies and emerging Cyber threats.

Research and recommend IT driven innovation and disruptive technologies for the Authority’s digitalisation/ digital transformation.

Assessing the risk posture of IT projects from inception throughout the life cycle.

Evaluating vulnerabilities of application, databases and servers.

Validating controls and performing assessments according to the Authority’s risk methodology.

Reviewing IT policies, identifying gaps and recommending improvement plans.

Documenting IT risk practice and processes.

Reviewing the Authority’s Business Continuity Plan and Business Impact Analysis.

Reviewing the Authority’s core application systems and subsystems using the

Governance Risk Management control tool.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies and Computer Science/ Information Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Science or equivalent.

Either at least 3 (three) years’ exposure and experience in IT operations/ Systems Development OR at least 2 (two) years’ experience in Information Security/IT Risk Management/ IT Auditor.

A professional qualification in such as ITIL/ CRISC/ CISM/ CISSP/ CISA/ C-RISK or equivalent.

Knowledge of SAP, ASYCUDA and Tax Administration Systems is an added advantage.

An MBA/MSc or equivalent is an added advantage.

Competencies:

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Ability to work during odd hours in an area with poor road terrain and bad weather conditions.

Good analytical skills.

Ability to interact with various departments in the Authority and internal and external stakeholders in Information Technology.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: