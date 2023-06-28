Corporate Risk Supervisor: ICT, Corporate Risk Management & Compliance (Level 9)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing advice to Business and IT on new disruptive technologies and emerging Cyber threats.
- Research and recommend IT driven innovation and disruptive technologies for the Authority’s digitalisation/ digital transformation.
- Assessing the risk posture of IT projects from inception throughout the life cycle.
- Evaluating vulnerabilities of application, databases and servers.
- Validating controls and performing assessments according to the Authority’s risk methodology.
- Reviewing IT policies, identifying gaps and recommending improvement plans.
- Documenting IT risk practice and processes.
- Reviewing the Authority’s Business Continuity Plan and Business Impact Analysis.
- Reviewing the Authority’s core application systems and subsystems using the
- Governance Risk Management control tool.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies and Computer Science/ Information Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Science or equivalent.
- Either at least 3 (three) years’ exposure and experience in IT operations/ Systems Development OR at least 2 (two) years’ experience in Information Security/IT Risk Management/ IT Auditor.
- A professional qualification in such as ITIL/ CRISC/ CISM/ CISSP/ CISA/ C-RISK or equivalent.
- Knowledge of SAP, ASYCUDA and Tax Administration Systems is an added advantage.
- An MBA/MSc or equivalent is an added advantage.
Competencies:
- Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.
- Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.
- Ability to work during odd hours in an area with poor road terrain and bad weather conditions.
- Good analytical skills.
- Ability to interact with various departments in the Authority and internal and external stakeholders in Information Technology.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Good organisational, people and time management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360 HARARE
NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to and females are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 07 July 2023
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, or ZIMRA, is the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government in Zimbabwe. It derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act, passed by the parliament of Zimbabwe in 2002 and other related legislation.