Corporate Services Director (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, and committed individuals to join our dynamic Executive Management team for the above mentioned positions.

Reporting to the Managing Director, this is a vital leadership role that will drive productivity results, spur growth in the company’s business units and increase the overall business performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategic Planning:

Contributes to the overall company strategy and policy-making by advising management and the Board on the strategic implications of its Human Resources decisions.

Provides leadership that aligns with the company’s business plan and overall strategic vision.

Formulates strategic plans for the division by setting out the department's vision, mission, and objectives.

Plans and directs all aspects of technical activities and ensures all projects, initiatives, and processes are in conformance with the organization’s objectives and policy frameworks. • Monitors key metrics to ensure that budgeted deliverables and key performance indicators are met.

Develops strategy, processes, and standards for all HR pillars including resourcing, manpower planning, and contracting with vendors to ensure efficient implementation of the HR mandate.

Provides strategic planning and implementation of the High-Performance Culture within the organization.

Asset Management:

Administers TelOne Insurance portfolio by agreeing to levels of coverage, premiums, payment plans, and other insurance terms with insurance brokers.

Reviews of insurance portfolio quarterly and implement measures that ensure that fully protects the company against all forms of risks.

Negotiates and manages insurance contracts with appointed insurance brokers.

Formulates policies on the provision of transport services for TelOne that includes procurement and disposal.

Negotiates maintenance contracts for the refurbishment and maintenance of all company properties company-wide.

Formulates agreements for the disposal and acquisition of properties and operations vehicles in line with TelOne policies.

Manages vehicle fleet for operational use and ensures quick turnaround times on repairs and maintenance.

Formulates asset base strategies that exploit opportunities given available strengths and proffers mitigatory measures for weaknesses and threats identified.

Learning Development & TelOne Centre For Learning (TCFL):

Directs TCFL strategic operations and positions the institution as a strategic TelOne and National Human Capital Development Centre.

Designs and implements TelOne Talent and Organisational Development strategy.

Plans and directs employee training and development programs.

Develops training programs that match individuals’ goals to the organization’s strategic intent through career path planning and succession planning on an ongoing basis.

Ensures all employee performance programs have appropriate learning & development activities attached.

Designs, implements and enforces the correct culture model for the organization.

Organizational Change and Performance Management:

Develops a performance management framework to ensure that all TelOne employees deliver against performance indicators and service standards.

Engages and introduces actions that redesign organizational structures, processes, and systems.

Cascades performance objectives to all subordinates and reviews performance to meet key business objectives of revenue generation, revenue retention, profitability, and customer satisfaction as and when necessary.

Challenges existing business frameworks and assumptions to achieve desired outcomes.

Drives change through an understanding of key internal and external stakeholders, changing business environment, and key market drivers.

Takes a leading role in maintaining client satisfaction in ensuring service standards are achieved and exceeded.

Builds teams and identifies champions to energize and reinforce desired change.

Human Capital Management:

Undertakes all aspects of people management and development including monitoring and addressing performance standards.

Recruits and selects key and strategic team players.

Undertakes people management-related activities in accordance with TelOne’s Human Resources Policies and Procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Social Science/ Business Management Degree or equivalent.

Post Graduate qualification MBA/ MBL is an added advantage.

8 years’ hands-on experience at the Senior Management Level with at least 3 years in the ICT environment.

Competencies:

Exceptional Executive presence, business acumen, and presentation skills.

Excellent analytical skills.

Ability to think strategically and translate insights into action.

Ability to multi-task and manage multiple priorities.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications and CVs to the TelOne (Private) Limited Board Chairperson on: executivecareers@telone.co.zw

Deadline: 23 June 2023