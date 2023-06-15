Pindula|
Telone

Corporate Services Director (Harare)

Telone
Jun. 23, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, and committed individuals to join our dynamic Executive Management team for the above mentioned positions.

Reporting to the Managing Director, this is a vital leadership role that will drive productivity results, spur growth in the company’s business units and increase the overall business performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategic Planning:

  • Contributes to the overall company strategy and policy-making by advising management and the Board on the strategic implications of its Human Resources decisions.
  • Provides leadership that aligns with the company’s business plan and overall strategic vision.
  • Formulates strategic plans for the division by setting out the department's vision, mission, and objectives.
  • Plans and directs all aspects of technical activities and ensures all projects, initiatives, and processes are in conformance with the organization’s objectives and policy frameworks. • Monitors key metrics to ensure that budgeted deliverables and key performance indicators are met.
  • Develops strategy, processes, and standards for all HR pillars including resourcing, manpower planning, and contracting with vendors to ensure efficient implementation of the HR mandate.
  • Provides strategic planning and implementation of the High-Performance Culture within the organization.

Asset Management:

  • Administers TelOne Insurance portfolio by agreeing to levels of coverage, premiums, payment plans, and other insurance terms with insurance brokers.
  • Reviews of insurance portfolio quarterly and implement measures that ensure that fully protects the company against all forms of risks.
  • Negotiates and manages insurance contracts with appointed insurance brokers.
  • Formulates policies on the provision of transport services for TelOne that includes procurement and disposal.
  • Negotiates maintenance contracts for the refurbishment and maintenance of all company properties company-wide.
  • Formulates agreements for the disposal and acquisition of properties and operations vehicles in line with TelOne policies.
  • Manages vehicle fleet for operational use and ensures quick turnaround times on repairs and maintenance.
  • Formulates asset base strategies that exploit opportunities given available strengths and proffers mitigatory measures for weaknesses and threats identified.

Learning Development & TelOne Centre For Learning (TCFL):

  • Directs TCFL strategic operations and positions the institution as a strategic TelOne and National Human Capital Development Centre.
  • Designs and implements TelOne Talent and Organisational Development strategy.
  • Plans and directs employee training and development programs.
  • Develops training programs that match individuals’ goals to the organization’s strategic intent through career path planning and succession planning on an ongoing basis.
  • Ensures all employee performance programs have appropriate learning & development activities attached.
  • Designs, implements and enforces the correct culture model for the organization.

Organizational Change and Performance Management:

  • Develops a performance management framework to ensure that all TelOne employees deliver against performance indicators and service standards.
  • Engages and introduces actions that redesign organizational structures, processes, and systems.
  • Cascades performance objectives to all subordinates and reviews performance to meet key business objectives of revenue generation, revenue retention, profitability, and customer satisfaction as and when necessary.
  • Challenges existing business frameworks and assumptions to achieve desired outcomes.
  • Drives change through an understanding of key internal and external stakeholders, changing business environment, and key market drivers.
  • Takes a leading role in maintaining client satisfaction in ensuring service standards are achieved and exceeded.
  • Builds teams and identifies champions to energize and reinforce desired change.

Human Capital Management:

  • Undertakes all aspects of people management and development including monitoring and addressing performance standards.
  • Recruits and selects key and strategic team players.
  • Undertakes people management-related activities in accordance with TelOne’s Human Resources Policies and Procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Social Science/ Business Management Degree or equivalent.
  • Post Graduate qualification MBA/ MBL is an added advantage.
  • 8 years’ hands-on experience at the Senior Management Level with at least 3 years in the ICT environment.

Competencies:

  • Exceptional Executive presence, business acumen, and presentation skills.
  • Excellent analytical skills.
  • Ability to think strategically and translate insights into action.
  • Ability to multi-task and manage multiple priorities.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications and CVs to the TelOne (Private) Limited Board Chairperson on: executivecareers@telone.co.zw

Deadline: 23 June 2023

Telone

TelOne Zimbabwe is a parastatal telecommunications company owned by the Zimbabwe government headquartered in Harare's Central Business District. It provides Voice, Internet and Data services and has a wide network distribution with infrastructure in almost every corner of this country.

