Corporate Services Director (Harare)

Job Description
We are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, and committed individuals to join our dynamic Executive Management team for the above mentioned positions.
Reporting to the Managing Director, this is a vital leadership role that will drive productivity results, spur growth in the company’s business units and increase the overall business performance.
Duties and Responsibilities
Strategic Planning:
- Contributes to the overall company strategy and policy-making by advising management and the Board on the strategic implications of its Human Resources decisions.
- Provides leadership that aligns with the company’s business plan and overall strategic vision.
- Formulates strategic plans for the division by setting out the department's vision, mission, and objectives.
- Plans and directs all aspects of technical activities and ensures all projects, initiatives, and processes are in conformance with the organization’s objectives and policy frameworks. • Monitors key metrics to ensure that budgeted deliverables and key performance indicators are met.
- Develops strategy, processes, and standards for all HR pillars including resourcing, manpower planning, and contracting with vendors to ensure efficient implementation of the HR mandate.
- Provides strategic planning and implementation of the High-Performance Culture within the organization.
Asset Management:
- Administers TelOne Insurance portfolio by agreeing to levels of coverage, premiums, payment plans, and other insurance terms with insurance brokers.
- Reviews of insurance portfolio quarterly and implement measures that ensure that fully protects the company against all forms of risks.
- Negotiates and manages insurance contracts with appointed insurance brokers.
- Formulates policies on the provision of transport services for TelOne that includes procurement and disposal.
- Negotiates maintenance contracts for the refurbishment and maintenance of all company properties company-wide.
- Formulates agreements for the disposal and acquisition of properties and operations vehicles in line with TelOne policies.
- Manages vehicle fleet for operational use and ensures quick turnaround times on repairs and maintenance.
- Formulates asset base strategies that exploit opportunities given available strengths and proffers mitigatory measures for weaknesses and threats identified.
Learning Development & TelOne Centre For Learning (TCFL):
- Directs TCFL strategic operations and positions the institution as a strategic TelOne and National Human Capital Development Centre.
- Designs and implements TelOne Talent and Organisational Development strategy.
- Plans and directs employee training and development programs.
- Develops training programs that match individuals’ goals to the organization’s strategic intent through career path planning and succession planning on an ongoing basis.
- Ensures all employee performance programs have appropriate learning & development activities attached.
- Designs, implements and enforces the correct culture model for the organization.
Organizational Change and Performance Management:
- Develops a performance management framework to ensure that all TelOne employees deliver against performance indicators and service standards.
- Engages and introduces actions that redesign organizational structures, processes, and systems.
- Cascades performance objectives to all subordinates and reviews performance to meet key business objectives of revenue generation, revenue retention, profitability, and customer satisfaction as and when necessary.
- Challenges existing business frameworks and assumptions to achieve desired outcomes.
- Drives change through an understanding of key internal and external stakeholders, changing business environment, and key market drivers.
- Takes a leading role in maintaining client satisfaction in ensuring service standards are achieved and exceeded.
- Builds teams and identifies champions to energize and reinforce desired change.
Human Capital Management:
- Undertakes all aspects of people management and development including monitoring and addressing performance standards.
- Recruits and selects key and strategic team players.
- Undertakes people management-related activities in accordance with TelOne’s Human Resources Policies and Procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Social Science/ Business Management Degree or equivalent.
- Post Graduate qualification MBA/ MBL is an added advantage.
- 8 years’ hands-on experience at the Senior Management Level with at least 3 years in the ICT environment.
Competencies:
- Exceptional Executive presence, business acumen, and presentation skills.
- Excellent analytical skills.
- Ability to think strategically and translate insights into action.
- Ability to multi-task and manage multiple priorities.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications and CVs to the TelOne (Private) Limited Board Chairperson on: executivecareers@telone.co.zw
Deadline: 23 June 2023