Cost Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collect cost information and maintain an expenses database.

Construct data accumulation systems.

Determine fixed costs (e.g. salaries, rent and insurance).

Plan and record variable costs (e.g. purchases of raw material and operations costs).

Review standard and actual costs for inaccuracies.

Develop and maintain the cost accounting system, documents, and records of the organization.

Analyse and recommend costs and cost savings.

Prepare and complete internal cost audits.

Comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for financial statements.

Analyse the data collected and log a detailed record of the results.

Analyse any changes in goods or services provided in order to determine what effect it has on the cost.

Analyse cost of production and prepare regular reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.

Make estimates of new and proposed product costs.

Provide management with reports that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products or services.

Assist in audits, general ledger preparation and Zimra and other statutory returns.

Conduct physical inventories and monitor the cycle count program.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

CIMA or ACCA qualification a must.

Must have knowledge of Quickbooks, Excel or any other Accounting package

Minimum of five years’ Costing experience essential, with three years in a supervisory role.

ICAZ membership an added advantage.

Experience in carrying out cost-volume-profit (CVP) analysis.

Experience in performing account reconciliations.

Experience in preparing audit reports and presenting their findings to management.

International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) accreditation essential.

Certified public accountant (CPA) license essential.

Sound understanding of accounting principles.

Solid cost systems background.

Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.

Meticulous attention to detail with superb organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent report-writing, communication, and IT skills.

Class 4 Driver’s License.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023