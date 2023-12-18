Cost Accountant (Harare)
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Job Description
A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collect cost information and maintain an expenses database.
- Construct data accumulation systems.
- Determine fixed costs (e.g. salaries, rent and insurance).
- Plan and record variable costs (e.g. purchases of raw material and operations costs).
- Review standard and actual costs for inaccuracies.
- Develop and maintain the cost accounting system, documents, and records of the organization.
- Analyse and recommend costs and cost savings.
- Prepare and complete internal cost audits.
- Comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for financial statements.
- Analyse the data collected and log a detailed record of the results.
- Analyse any changes in goods or services provided in order to determine what effect it has on the cost.
- Analyse cost of production and prepare regular reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.
- Make estimates of new and proposed product costs.
- Provide management with reports that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products or services.
- Assist in audits, general ledger preparation and Zimra and other statutory returns.
- Conduct physical inventories and monitor the cycle count program.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.
- CIMA or ACCA qualification a must.
- Must have knowledge of Quickbooks, Excel or any other Accounting package
- Minimum of five years’ Costing experience essential, with three years in a supervisory role.
- ICAZ membership an added advantage.
- Experience in carrying out cost-volume-profit (CVP) analysis.
- Experience in performing account reconciliations.
- Experience in preparing audit reports and presenting their findings to management.
- International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) accreditation essential.
- Certified public accountant (CPA) license essential.
- Sound understanding of accounting principles.
- Solid cost systems background.
- Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.
- Meticulous attention to detail with superb organizational skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Excellent report-writing, communication, and IT skills.
- Class 4 Driver’s License.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.
Deadline: 19 December 2023
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.
