Cost Accountant (Harare)

Cost Accountant (Harare)

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Dec. 19, 2023
Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Collect cost information and maintain an expenses database.
  • Construct data accumulation systems.
  • Determine fixed costs (e.g. salaries, rent and insurance).
  • Plan and record variable costs (e.g. purchases of raw material and operations costs).
  • Review standard and actual costs for inaccuracies.
  • Develop and maintain the cost accounting system, documents, and records of the organization.
  • Analyse and recommend costs and cost savings.
  • Prepare and complete internal cost audits.
  • Comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for financial statements.
  • Analyse the data collected and log a detailed record of the results.
  • Analyse any changes in goods or services provided in order to determine what effect it has on the cost.
  • Analyse cost of production and prepare regular reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.
  • Make estimates of new and proposed product costs.
  • Provide management with reports that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products or services.
  • Assist in audits, general ledger preparation and Zimra and other statutory returns.
  • Conduct physical inventories and monitor the cycle count program.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.
  • CIMA or ACCA qualification a must.
  • Must have knowledge of Quickbooks, Excel or any other Accounting package
  • Minimum of five years’ Costing experience essential, with three years in a supervisory role.
  • ICAZ membership an added advantage.
  • Experience in carrying out cost-volume-profit (CVP) analysis.
  • Experience in performing account reconciliations.
  • Experience in preparing audit reports and presenting their findings to management.
  • International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) accreditation essential.
  • Certified public accountant (CPA) license essential.
  • Sound understanding of accounting principles.
  • Solid cost systems background.
  • Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.
  • Meticulous attention to detail with superb organizational skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Excellent report-writing, communication, and IT skills.
  • Class 4 Driver’s License.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.

