Cashel Valley

Cost Accountant (Mutare)

Cashel Valley
Jun. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Finance Department at Cashel Valley.

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the successful applicant will, among other key aspects, be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Preparing, analysing, and presenting monthly factory and manufacturing accounts.
  • Providing management with reports that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products.
  • Costing products and protecting margin in liaison with marketing.
  • Analysing manufacturing costs and preparing regular reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.
  • Checking monthly nominal ledger reconciliations.
  • Assisting in divisional strategic planning and playing role of Business Finance Partner.
  • Liaising with internal and external auditors and control systems development.
  • Carrying out Capital Investment Appraisal and making recommendations.
  • Preparing annual budgets and forecasting in conjunction with line management and carrying out monthly actual vs budget variance analysis.
  • Assisting in the development and improvement of Information Systems.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting / Full CIMA / Full CIS
  • At least three years' experience as Assistant Cost/ Management Accountant in a manutacturing environment.
  • Excellent computer skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in writing together with detailed CVs should be submitted to: recruitment@cashelvalley.co.zw.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 June 2023

Cashel Valley

Cashel Valley is Zimbabwe's leading canned foods and jam manufacturer. The name is derived from the lovely Cashel village in Chimanimani.

Address: 1 Upton Road, Ardbennie, P.O Box 1813, ZW Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone +2634620410/421. 

