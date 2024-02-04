Cost and Management Accountant (Kamativi Mine)
Job Description
A Lithium Mining Company located in Matebeleland North is looking for a Cost and Management Accountant.
Duties and Responsibilities
Accomplishes department objectives by managing company inventory counts, tracking cost of goods sold and calculating overhead costs. Analyzing ways to make products and processes more effiecient and cost effective.
- Cost and performance analysis.
- Preparation of budgets and planning.
- Variance analysis.
- Financial forecasting.
- Preparation of monthly reports on budget status.
- Preparation of monthly management accounts.
- Any other duties that may be assigned by the Head of Office.
Qualifications and Experience
- Academic qualifications: -Degree in an Accounting.
- Cima.
- Any related Management Accounting courses would be an added advantage.
- Chinese speaking is not a requirement but would be an added advantage.
- At least 2 years work experience in a similar position.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their application letters ,CV's and qualifications in a single PDF format to: ronald@kamativi.co.zw
OR
Deadline: 08 February 2024
Kamativi Mining Company
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.