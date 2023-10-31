Costing Clerk (Bulawayo)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Costing Clerk will be responsible for analyzing actual manufacturing costs and comparing standard costs to actual production costs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monthly and ad hoc stock taking and variance analysis.
- Compilation of all relevant information required for product costing and pricing.
- Checking BOMs and job cards for accuracy.
- Track work in progress and produce accurate job costs for both completed jobs and work in progress.
- Assisting in preparing weekly and monthly factory reports for material and labor usage report.
- Work with designer on costing for special or custom orders.
- Data capturing of sales invoices in the accounting system.
- Maintain and update supplier price list for raw materials.
- Maintain and update price list for finished products.
- Creation of job cards for every new job which should capture all relevant information.
- Updating jobs with labour costs and materials.
- Printing of costing sheets for all completed jobs and compare work done against estimates and submit variance report.
- Monthly reconciliation of work in progress report to General Ledger.
- Preparing and issuing of cutting list upon receipt of a job or order.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a diploma in Accounting or equivalent.
- At least 5 years’ experience in the same position.
- Knowledge of Pastel Accounting.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 31 October 2023
Teecherz Home & Office
