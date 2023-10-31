Costing Clerk (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the Costing Clerk will be responsible for analyzing actual manufacturing costs and comparing standard costs to actual production costs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monthly and ad hoc stock taking and variance analysis.

Compilation of all relevant information required for product costing and pricing.

Checking BOMs and job cards for accuracy.

Track work in progress and produce accurate job costs for both completed jobs and work in progress.

Assisting in preparing weekly and monthly factory reports for material and labor usage report.

Work with designer on costing for special or custom orders.

Data capturing of sales invoices in the accounting system.

Maintain and update supplier price list for raw materials.

Maintain and update price list for finished products.

Creation of job cards for every new job which should capture all relevant information.

Updating jobs with labour costs and materials.

Printing of costing sheets for all completed jobs and compare work done against estimates and submit variance report.

Monthly reconciliation of work in progress report to General Ledger.

Preparing and issuing of cutting list upon receipt of a job or order.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a diploma in Accounting or equivalent.

At least 5 years’ experience in the same position.

Knowledge of Pastel Accounting.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 31 October 2023