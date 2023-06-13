Costing Manager (Kwekwe)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced persons to fill the vacant position of Costing Manager on a fixed-term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance:

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of Annual Business Plan (ABP).

Preparation of monthly management accounts, monthly cost report.

General Works Contracts management.

Carry out investment appraisals & Cost Benefit Analysis for projects.

Management of the Raw Materials Accounting System.

Carry out variance analysis and implement controls where necessary.

Maintain accurate valuation of finished product inventory & consumable stores.

Carry out cost of sales reconciliation.

Management of Joint Ventures Working Capital Accounts.

Management of the Asset Register.

Preparation of Divisional Cash flow.

Management of statutory obligations and remittances (VAT, Payee, Withholding Taxes, EMA etc.).

Manage the sectional and departmental SHE and Quality Systems.

Qualifications and Experience

An Accounting degree from a reputable institution.

Minimum of five years post qualification work experience in accounting in a manufacturing or mining environment.

Possession of a professional qualification preferably LIMA, CA, ACCA will be an added advantage.

Working knowledge of IFRS and International Accounting Standards (IAS) a must.

Computer literacy a must with high level appreciation of MS Excel.

Good Knowledge of SAP {Financial Module) or any similar ERP system a must.

Knowledge of other SAP packages and SAP Super User training will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Human Resources Manager

Re: "COSTING MANAGER"

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P. 0. Box 489

KWEKWE

NB: Only short-listed candidates will receive replies to their applications

Deadline: 16 June 2023