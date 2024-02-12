Counsellor
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing individual and or group counselling to staff and students on a range of educational, personal or any other issues.
- Acting as an advisor and or consultant to students on issues related to the emotional aspects of learning and to students’ welfare.
- Providing assistance to international students in cultural acclimatization. Providing career and soft skills advice.
- Providing assistance to ‘at risk students’ to help them with their study skills or other related areas, including the formation of Intervention Strategies.
- Organizing on-campus job seeking activities including one on one with students and group workshops.
- Providing free, independent and confidential advice and support to students, on all matters concerning academic and administrative rights.
- Representing or advocating for students in meetings or discussions with staff and committees, and guiding students through processes such as appeals, complaints or misconduct findings.
- Assisting students with equity and welfare issues that may be affecting their ability to study, and liaise with and refer students to appropriate departments.
- Managing and maintaining proper records for all the counselling sessions held for future reference and audit purposes.
- Organizing talks, seminars and student development programs on areas relevant to the students;
- Delivering talks during orientation periods.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors’ degree in Counselling or Counselling Psychology.
- Masters’ degree in Counselling or Counselling Psychology would be an added advantage.
- Registration and current practising certificate with the Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe is a must.
- At least three (3) years’ relevant working experience of working in a University set up/environment;
- Computer Skills in Word, Excel, Internet.
- Must be a mature person of integrity who can manage confidential information.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
Deadline: 19 February 2024
