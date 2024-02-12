Counsellor

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing individual and or group counselling to staff and students on a range of educational, personal or any other issues.

Acting as an advisor and or consultant to students on issues related to the emotional aspects of learning and to students’ welfare.

Providing assistance to international students in cultural acclimatization. Providing career and soft skills advice.

Providing assistance to ‘at risk students’ to help them with their study skills or other related areas, including the formation of Intervention Strategies.

Organizing on-campus job seeking activities including one on one with students and group workshops.

Providing free, independent and confidential advice and support to students, on all matters concerning academic and administrative rights.

Representing or advocating for students in meetings or discussions with staff and committees, and guiding students through processes such as appeals, complaints or misconduct findings.

Assisting students with equity and welfare issues that may be affecting their ability to study, and liaise with and refer students to appropriate departments.

Managing and maintaining proper records for all the counselling sessions held for future reference and audit purposes.

Organizing talks, seminars and student development programs on areas relevant to the students;

Delivering talks during orientation periods.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors’ degree in Counselling or Counselling Psychology.

Masters’ degree in Counselling or Counselling Psychology would be an added advantage.

Registration and current practising certificate with the Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe is a must.

At least three (3) years’ relevant working experience of working in a University set up/environment;

Computer Skills in Word, Excel, Internet.

Must be a mature person of integrity who can manage confidential information.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.