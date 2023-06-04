Counsellor

Job Description

STUDENT AFFAIRS DIVISION

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing counselling and advisory services to students and staff.

Managing and maintaining proper records for all the counselling sessions held for future reference and audit purposes.

Preparing budgets for the Counselling and Advisory Services Department.

Presenting reports in Student Affairs meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.

Bachelor’s degree in Counselling/ Psychology/ Social Work.

Master’s degree in Counselling/ Psychology/ Social Work will be an added advantage.

Registration and current practising certificate with the Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023