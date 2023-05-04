Job Description

Tearfund is looking for a Country Director for its Zimbabwe & Mozambique Country Programmes, to play a vital role in our mission of following Jesus where the need is greatest, responding to crisis and partnering with local churches to bring restoration to those living in poverty.

Working within the senior management team, the primary purpose of the Country Director (CD) is to provide; overall strategic programme, financial oversight, people leadership and management for Zimbabwe and Mozambique Programme, Partnerships, networking, advocacy and influencing work.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide strong strategic and visionary leadership to the country teams by promoting a management culture that is supportive, empowering and collaborative.

Build, lead and manage high performing and diverse teams by creating an environment that enables staff to maximise their full potential and facilitates high performance

Understand the local and global funding context and identify appropriate and strategic funding opportunities to increase income for delivery of the country pogramme Strategy.

Accountable for the effective and efficient use of Teafund’s financial resources; transparent management and reporting of all income streams and compliance with restricted funding processes and contractual obligations

High-level representation to other NGOs, UN agencies, Government, the Church, donors and strategic networks.

Envisioning and strengthening the Church, advocating with national authorities, participation in Integral Mission and influencing change in churches, government, society and countries in line with tearfund’s vision, strategy and corporate priority areas

Qualifications and Experience

An inspiring leader, proven ability to empower and motivate others to deliver excellent work.

Extensive proven experience of working at a very senior level with strategic leadership, people management and financial accountabilities. A track record as leader of a Country Programme in an international development organisation is desirable.

Track record of developing strategic and operational partnerships with different levels of government, donors, private sector, INGO’s and other actors in the sector.

Track record of securing funding from high-compliance donors (standalone and/or in consortia), and working with the donor throughout grant delivery

Proven application of good practice standards: SPHERE, Core Humanitarian Standard and Red Cross Codes of Conduct.

Experience in managing organisational growth and change and guiding/leading an organisation through a period of transition

Ability in working with local church-based organisation and humanitarian disaster management.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.tearfund.org/tearfund/jobs/vacancy/2725/questions/1/

NB: This is a fixed term contract of 3 Years based in Maputo Mozambique, with a possibility of renewal. Applicants must possess the right to live and work in Mozambique.

All applicants must be committed to Tearfund’s Christian beliefs.

The successful candidate will be offered a Gross Salary of 5,298,135 Mozambique Metical (MZN) Per Annum.

The recruitment process will include specific checks related to safeguarding issues. In addition, personal identification information will be submitted against a Watchlist database to check against criminal convictions as a counter-terror measure.

Deadline: 08 May 2023