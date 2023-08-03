Country Logistics Manager (Harare)

Job Description

International Medical Corps (IMC) is a global humanitarian, non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and relief and development programs. IMCs’ mission is to improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that build local capacity in underserved communities worldwide. IMC has worked in Zimbabwe since 2009.

International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document.

The Logistics Manager is leading and is responsible for the overall country Logistics & Supply Chain department performance, with a primary focus on timely planning, acquisition, safe storage and delivery of project supplies, equipment and services in support to International Medical Corps operations. S/He will be working in close coordination with Country Management and program teams, and in compliance with International Medical Corps, host country and donors' procedures, rules and regulations.