Country Logistics Manager (Harare)
Job Description
International Medical Corps (IMC) is a global humanitarian, non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and relief and development programs. IMCs’ mission is to improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that build local capacity in underserved communities worldwide. IMC has worked in Zimbabwe since 2009.
International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document.
The Logistics Manager is leading and is responsible for the overall country Logistics & Supply Chain department performance, with a primary focus on timely planning, acquisition, safe storage and delivery of project supplies, equipment and services in support to International Medical Corps operations. S/He will be working in close coordination with Country Management and program teams, and in compliance with International Medical Corps, host country and donors' procedures, rules and regulations.
The Logistics Manager provides technical support to country logistics team. S/He keeps close contact with the Regional Logistics team (and global team when required) for guidance, technical support and reporting. S/He is accountable for the quality of the logistics monthly and quarterly reporting process and is in charge of the analysis of country logistics data to identify opportunities for enhancement of the effectiveness and efficiency of the logistics and supply chain department.
Duties and Responsibilities
Coordination and representation:
- Manages the country logistics and procurement activities including emergency response, where applicable. Provides technical oversight, input, direction and supervision to Logistics & Supply Chain staff to ensure effective and timely support to projects implementation
- Responsible for management of Procurement, warehousing, stock, transport, fleet, assets, GIK reporting, etc. in line with applicable policies, procedures, SOPs and guidelines.
- Responsible for initial Logistics and Supply Chain assessment and continuous reassessing of the operational context including infrastructure, access routes for the country mission. Ensures optimal resource planning based on assessment.
- Liaise closely with the Security focal point on risks affecting logistics and supply chain and related mitigation measures. Ensure the application of, and compliance with, security protocols and policies in line with assigned tasks.
- Actively engages in projects planning, design, and budgeting to ensure that required logistics human and material resources and systems are accounted for and are suitable to support planned operations and expected workload.
- Develops and implements logistics strategies in line with country program/operation strategy and preparedness plan.
- Supports smooth implementation of IMC programs and operations, through participation in planning of procurement and commodities dispatches to distribution, as well as effective coordination of other supply chain and logistics activities at the country level.
- Enhances business coordination among the logistics, program and finance departments to develop consensus around priorities and joined problem solving to improve the delivery of assistance to beneficiaries.
- Identifies and anticipates supply chain risks impacting program activities. Develops and implements related risk mitigation/reduction activities.
- Ensures together with country management team that logistics support requirements in terms of staffing and internal logistics infrastructure, required for effective project support, are correctly accounted for and budgeted in all project proposals.
- Identify and share ideas, innovations, best practices and request for improvements related to business processes and related tools at local and global level.
- Implements, analyzes and monitors Key Performance Indicators for all logistics and supply chain aspects.
- Ensures standard reports are prepared, analyzed and shared with stakeholders as per standard requirements and schedule.
- Responsible for timely submission of logistics reports to donors
- Represents positively International Medical Corps to government officials, community representatives, Logistics Cluster, NGO Forums, partners and vendors in a positive and professional manner.
- Contributes to the creation of a positive image and overall credibility of the organization, through the application of International Medical Corps' mandate, ethics and values both internally and externally.
Procurement and supply chain:
- Accountable for the timely and transparent acquisition of equipment, supplies and services, for program support and implementation, through effective direction of the procurement section, while ensuring compliance with IMC, Zimbabwe government and Donor's procedures and regulations.
- Ensures open, transparent, ethical and free competition for procurements is adhered too.
- Ensures that market surveys are performed regularly, to inform sourcing strategy through understanding of the market (including items availability and costs, identifying eligible suppliers, etc.)
- Ensures that vendors are registered, assessed, and prequalified (as required).
- Ensures Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with other departments are agreed upon, periodically reviewed and updated.
- Ensures that procurement planning timelines accounts for agreed SLAs.
- In collaboration with the Project Managers/Budget Holders, responsible for supporting the development of the project Procurement Plan process and launch of procurement activities to enhance project timely work-plan implementation trough active participation in operational and pipelines meetings.
- Ensures that Procurement Plans are shared, consolidated, and integrated in the Country Procurement Strategy leading to the implementation of strategic contracting in appropriate markets.
- Ensures proper implementation of item catalogue use in procurement activities, including initiation of addition for any new items as appropriate.
- Ensures that Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) are implemented and monitored for essential and frequently purchased commodities/services/equipment.
- Promotes enhanced business and advanced negotiation practices, positive and ethical business relations with suppliers.
- Responsible for ensuring regular feedback on procurement activities progress is available to all stakeholders through provision of accurate Procurement trackers and Procurement Plans updates.
- Ensures documented quantity and quality control for all deliveries.
- Ensures that performance of vendors is monitored and documented to mitigate risk of future engagement of under-performing vendors.
- Ensures timely payment request to Finance, in line with contract payment terms.
- Collects and analyzes Productivity and Quality evaluation indicators, feedback from requesters/users and business partners/suppliers and adjust sourcing & contracting strategies accordingly to achieve the best Value-For-Money within procurement related activities.
- Ensures close collaboration with HQ Global Logistics & Supply Chain team to coordinate on timely delivery of international orders and other remote support activities or projects.
Logistics:
- Oversees of the correct implementation of International Medical Corps standard systems and procedures for management of warehouse, transport, fleet, asset and GIK reporting.
- Responsible for the design, deployment and implementation of Logistics information management and reporting system in line with organizational standards.
- Ensures capturing, tracking, analyzing and reporting logistics data.
- Ensures that transactions are documented, stored and accessible as per standard procedures, and audit trail is in place.
- Supervises and coordinates all logistics matters related to transport and fuel management, to ensure that vehicles are registered, insured, managed and maintained, have adequate equipment (safety, communication, tools, etc.) and spare parts/accessories, and all accidents are reported and properly handled.
- Ensures usage of vehicles and generators fuel is correctly supervised, logged and reconciled.
- Ensures commodities and people are transported safely, drivers are trained and consistently implement drive safe procedures, mandated by IMC and local laws.
- Maintains fit for purpose and optimized country fleet of vehicles/generators.
- Ensures adequate equipment/asset (including ICT items) acquisition and replacement plan is in place, and reflected in project proposals and budgets.
- Ensures that Asset List is up to date and all assets and attractive items are properly recorded, assigned to a custodian, tracked and reported until the final disposal in line with requirements from IMC Asset manual and applicable donor regulations.
- Ensures warehouse operations have adequate staffing, equipment, furniture, supplies and required infrastructures improvements to maintain optimal storage conditions, safety and security.
- Ensures warehouses are selected and registered as per IMC procedures.
- Ensures accurate, compliant and transparent warehouse management as per IMC manuals and country regulations.
- Ensures that stocks owners have access to stock status reports to facilitate timely stock replenishment and distribution planning.
- Ensures timely sharing of newly received GIKs documentation with HQ Logistics Desk to facilitate financial booking.
- Coordinates acquisition of import/transit/export permits for international shipments, and timely custom clearance.
- Coordinates international and local transport of commodities and where required ensuring acquisition of necessary permits for shipping from local authorities.
- Responsible for equipment and supplies insurance acquisition facilitation by providing timely and accurate information.
- Where required, ensures that telecommunication equipment licenses are acquired through appropriate authorities (HF, VHF, Satellite phones, BGAN, VSAT, etc.), properly operated and maintained in a cost efficient manner.
Staff Capacity building and Performance Management, Learning & Development:
- Provides leadership and support to all IMC logistics and supply chain staff.
- Builds and maintain fit for purpose team structure with appropriate segregation of duty through continuous planning and optimization of human resources within department.
- Recruits, inducts, coaches, trains, supervises and mentors direct-report staff, including communicating clear expectations, setting performance objectives, providing regular and timely constructive performance feedback, and documented performance reviews. Ensure this is cascaded up-to assistant level by coaching staff managers to undertake similar process.
- Identifies training requirements/gaps, and ensure that training plans are developed, fully implemented and refresher trainings provided to all Logistics and Supply Chain staff, as required and deemed necessary.
- Maintains open and professional relations with team members, promoting a strong team spirit and providing oversight and guidance to enable staff to successfully perform in their roles.
- As part of succession plan and nationalization goals, identifies, trains and develops capability and capacity of national staff to successfully transition roles and responsibilities, whenever feasible.
Qualifications and Experience
- Typically, a Bachelor's degree in Humanitarian Logistics, Supply Chain Management, International transport, business trade, or Humanitarian Supply Chain Management. Equivalent combination of relevant education and experience may be substituted as appropriate.
- Typically, 8+ year of relevant and progressive experience working in related field, including 3+ years of humanitarian experience in logistics and/or Supply Chain at management level.
- Commitment and demonstrated skills to build national staff capacity in the areas of logistics management, supervision and monitoring.
- Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with analytic approach.
- Strong interpersonal, management and leadership skills. Experience in remote management.
- Ability to integrate and work well within multi-ethnic and multicultural team.
- Advanced use of MS pack. Able to build staff capacity on design and use of excel forms.
- English (Able to read, analyze and interpret business contracts, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Ability to write reports).
- Prior knowledge and understanding of donors' rules and regulations applicable to Logistics and Procurement (USAID/BHA, ECHO, EC, DFID, etc.) is desired.
- Ability to interpret an extensive variety of technical instructions (including in the medical field) and possessing resourcefulness, flexibility and creativity essential to work with a wide range of programs activities.
Other
How to Apply
To apply for this position please send your curriculum vitae and cover letter, clearly stating the position title on the email subject line, to: recruitmentzimbabwe@internationalmedicalcorps.org;
Website for reporting misconduct: www.InternationalMedicalCorps.ethicspoint.com. Please do not submit your CV or application to this website, it will not be considered for review
NB: “International Medical Corps is proud to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, age, disability or status as a veteran.”
Deadline: 16 August 2023
International Medical Corps
International Medical Corps is a global, nonprofit, humanitarian aid organization that provides emergency medical services, healthcare training and capacity building to those affected by disaster, disease or conflict." It seeks to strengthen medical services and infrastructure in the aftermath of crises."