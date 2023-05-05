Pindula|
Country Sales Representatives x4

Creative Credit
May. 26, 2023
Job Description

Sales and Marketing of Creative Group products, on credit to Civil Servants across the country.

Stations: Masvingo & Mutare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Door to door (in the country) - marketing and selling products to customers.
  • Completing Loan application forms.
  • Identifying potential customers, closing sales deals and making follow ups.
  • Attending to customer queries.
  • Completing product deliveries.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Clean Class 4 driver’s license with minimum 1 year continuous driving experience.
  • Minimum 5 O Levels including Maths and English.
  • Excellent communication skills, a must.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Relevant Marketing and Sales Certificate (Degree or Diploma).
  • 3 traceable references.
  • Experience in Marketing and sales ( Minimum 1 year experience) - added advantage.
  • Minimum age - 35years and above.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV to: hr@creative.co.zw and indicate in subject line "Country sales representative"

Deadline: 26 May 2023

Creative Credit

Creative Computers, Credit deals with IT Services and IT Consulting, IT Hardwatre, Appliances, Furniture Retailers especially on Credit.

Address: 167 King George Rd Avondale

