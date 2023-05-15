Job Description

Support courier processes and activities to enable safe, secure, on-time and accurate transportation and delivery between locations of mail/ parcel including local mail, small packages or legal documents in line with the business strategy and requirements, corporate guidelines and policie.

Individual contributor who completes activities or fulfills targets under immediate supervision and guidance and executes assigned tasks according to specific standards and guidelines.

Entry-level position typically requiring little to no prior knowledge or experience.

Work is routine or follows standard procedures and closely supervised.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support courier operations to deliver/collect mail and parcel.

Collect, sort and distribute/ securely store internal and external mail such as letters, packages, legal documents, etc. to maintain the confidentiality of correspondence and meet delivery timelines.

Load and unload the truck with mail/ parcel for pick-up and delivery.

Use a scanner to record shipping and package information for all documents/packages picked up or delivered.

Support preventive maintenance of the vehicle and minor in-transit repairs in case of failures.

Provide administrative support such as safety checks, safe loading/ securing load of vehicle, maintenance, etc.

Stakeholders:

Support and interact primarily with colleagues of own team.

Communicate information that requires little explanation or interpretation.

Address task-related issues appropriately to maintain work relationships.

Individual contributor without direct responsibility for leading others.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O Levels including English.

Vocational/Specialized/Technical/Certification.

Experience Level: less than 2 years.

Skills:

Shipping, heavy lifting, Clear Communication, Payments, Time Management, Documenting, Driving License, Performance Dialog, Scanners, DPDHL Business Knowledge, Business Processes, Stakeholder Management, Feedback.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3601628535/?alternateChannel=search&refId=Yws7ghkXBPDyy5zOVrtObQ%3D%3D&trackingId=LuPxvo2Sdheu6tYkr1wdwA%3D%3D

Deadline: 19 May 2023