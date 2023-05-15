Pindula|
DHL
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

Support courier processes and activities to enable safe, secure, on-time and accurate transportation and delivery between locations of mail/ parcel including local mail, small packages or legal documents in line with the business strategy and requirements, corporate guidelines and policie.

  • Individual contributor who completes activities or fulfills targets under immediate supervision and guidance and executes assigned tasks according to specific standards and guidelines.
  • Entry-level position typically requiring little to no prior knowledge or experience.
  • Work is routine or follows standard procedures and closely supervised.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Support courier operations to deliver/collect mail and parcel.
  • Collect, sort and distribute/ securely store internal and external mail such as letters, packages, legal documents, etc. to maintain the confidentiality of correspondence and meet delivery timelines.
  • Load and unload the truck with mail/ parcel for pick-up and delivery.
  • Use a scanner to record shipping and package information for all documents/packages picked up or delivered.
  • Support preventive maintenance of the vehicle and minor in-transit repairs in case of failures.
  • Provide administrative support such as safety checks, safe loading/ securing load of vehicle, maintenance, etc.

Stakeholders:

  • Support and interact primarily with colleagues of own team.
  • Communicate information that requires little explanation or interpretation.
  • Address task-related issues appropriately to maintain work relationships.
  • Individual contributor without direct responsibility for leading others.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 O Levels including English.
  • Vocational/Specialized/Technical/Certification.
  • Experience Level: less than 2 years.

Skills:

  • Shipping, heavy lifting, Clear Communication, Payments, Time Management, Documenting, Driving License, Performance Dialog, Scanners, DPDHL Business Knowledge, Business Processes, Stakeholder Management, Feedback.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3601628535/?alternateChannel=search&refId=Yws7ghkXBPDyy5zOVrtObQ%3D%3D&trackingId=LuPxvo2Sdheu6tYkr1wdwA%3D%3D

Deadline: 19 May 2023

DHL

DHL is an American-founded German logistics company providing courier, package delivery and express mail service, delivering over 1.8 billion parcels per year.

