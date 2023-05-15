Job Description
Support courier processes and activities to enable safe, secure, on-time and accurate transportation and delivery between locations of mail/ parcel including local mail, small packages or legal documents in line with the business strategy and requirements, corporate guidelines and policie.
- Individual contributor who completes activities or fulfills targets under immediate supervision and guidance and executes assigned tasks according to specific standards and guidelines.
- Entry-level position typically requiring little to no prior knowledge or experience.
- Work is routine or follows standard procedures and closely supervised.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support courier operations to deliver/collect mail and parcel.
- Collect, sort and distribute/ securely store internal and external mail such as letters, packages, legal documents, etc. to maintain the confidentiality of correspondence and meet delivery timelines.
- Load and unload the truck with mail/ parcel for pick-up and delivery.
- Use a scanner to record shipping and package information for all documents/packages picked up or delivered.
- Support preventive maintenance of the vehicle and minor in-transit repairs in case of failures.
- Provide administrative support such as safety checks, safe loading/ securing load of vehicle, maintenance, etc.
Stakeholders:
- Support and interact primarily with colleagues of own team.
- Communicate information that requires little explanation or interpretation.
- Address task-related issues appropriately to maintain work relationships.
- Individual contributor without direct responsibility for leading others.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 O Levels including English.
- Vocational/Specialized/Technical/Certification.
- Experience Level: less than 2 years.
Skills:
- Shipping, heavy lifting, Clear Communication, Payments, Time Management, Documenting, Driving License, Performance Dialog, Scanners, DPDHL Business Knowledge, Business Processes, Stakeholder Management, Feedback.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3601628535/?alternateChannel=search&refId=Yws7ghkXBPDyy5zOVrtObQ%3D%3D&trackingId=LuPxvo2Sdheu6tYkr1wdwA%3D%3D
Deadline: 19 May 2023