Courier (Harare)
Lancet Clinical Laboratories Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts delivery/ collection of specimens from/ to outlaying laboratories, doctors and clients allocated areas as per set standard operating procedures.
- Checks moxes and tasks for delivery and collections that needs to be done on daily basis as per set standard operating procedures
- Completes and signs proof of delivery for every specimen or reports collected or delivered to the relevant hospital, depot and doctor.
- For the Shuttle courier, collects specimens from the statistical labs and scan them as proof of receipt/ delivery
Qualifications and Experience
- Mandatory Clean Class 3 and 4 Driver’s License.
- Must have 5 O’ Levels Subjects Including English.
- Knowledge of Computers.
- Defensive Driving Certificate an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To apply please send your CV & proof of qualifications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com
Deadline: 11 July 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Lancet Clinical Laboratories Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Lancet Laboratories Zimbabwe is one of the leading pathology laboratories in Zimbabwe with 23 branches, providing vital pathology services. Reputable for professionalism, innovation, high technology advancement, high-quality pathology services and accredited to ISO15189:2012. SADCAS (MED082) Blakiston Street; Cytology, Histology, Hematology, Microbiology, Serology, Chemistry, Endocrinology and HIV PCR.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
Drivers x3 (Harare)
Deadline: