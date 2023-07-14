Courier (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts delivery/ collection of specimens from/ to outlaying laboratories, doctors and clients allocated areas as per set standard operating procedures.

Checks moxes and tasks for delivery and collections that needs to be done on daily basis as per set standard operating procedures

Completes and signs proof of delivery for every specimen or reports collected or delivered to the relevant hospital, depot and doctor.

For the Shuttle courier, collects specimens from the statistical labs and scan them as proof of receipt/ delivery

Qualifications and Experience

Mandatory Clean Class 3 and 4 Driver’s License.

Must have 5 O’ Levels Subjects Including English.

Knowledge of Computers.

Defensive Driving Certificate an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To apply please send your CV & proof of qualifications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com

Deadline: 11 July 2023