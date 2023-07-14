Pindula|Search Pindula
Lancet Clinical Laboratories Zimbabwe

Courier (Harare)

Jul. 11, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducts delivery/ collection of specimens from/ to outlaying laboratories, doctors and clients allocated areas as per set standard operating procedures.
  • Checks moxes and tasks for delivery and collections that needs to be done on daily basis as per set standard operating procedures
  • Completes and signs proof of delivery for every specimen or reports collected or delivered to the relevant hospital, depot and doctor.
  • For the Shuttle courier, collects specimens from the statistical labs and scan them as proof of receipt/ delivery

Qualifications and Experience

  • Mandatory Clean Class 3 and 4 Driver’s License.
  • Must have 5 O’ Levels Subjects Including English.
  • Knowledge of Computers.
  • Defensive Driving Certificate an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To apply please send your CV & proof of qualifications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com

Deadline: 11 July 2023

Website
+ 263 772 143 130
clientservices@cerbalancetafrica.com

Lancet Laboratories Zimbabwe is one of the leading pathology laboratories in Zimbabwe with 23 branches, providing vital pathology services. Reputable for professionalism, innovation, high technology advancement, high-quality pathology services and accredited to ISO15189:2012.  SADCAS (MED082) Blakiston Street; Cytology, Histology, Hematology, Microbiology, Serology, Chemistry, Endocrinology and HIV PCR.

