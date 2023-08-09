Pindula|Search Pindula
Lancet Clinical Laboratories

Courier

Courier

Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Aug. 03, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducts delivery/ collection of specimens from/to outlaying laboratories, doctors and clients allocated areas as per set standard operating procedures.
  • Checks moxes and tasks for delivery and collections that needs to be done on daily basis as per set standard operating procedures
  • Completes and signs proof of delivery for every specimen or reports collected or delivered to the relevant hospital, depot and doctor.
  • For the Shuttle courier, collects specimens from the statistical labs and scan them as proof of receipt/ delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Mandatory Clean Class 3 and 4 Driver’s License.
  • Defensive Driving Certificate an added advantage.
  • Must have 5 O’ Levels Subjects Including English.
  • Knowledge of Computers.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send your CV & proof of qualifications with COURIER-MUTARE as subject on: recruitment_jobs@aol.com

NB: Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of the closing date, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Deadline: 03 August 2023

Lancet Clinical Laboratories

.

