Courier
Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts delivery/ collection of specimens from/to outlaying laboratories, doctors and clients allocated areas as per set standard operating procedures.
- Checks moxes and tasks for delivery and collections that needs to be done on daily basis as per set standard operating procedures
- Completes and signs proof of delivery for every specimen or reports collected or delivered to the relevant hospital, depot and doctor.
- For the Shuttle courier, collects specimens from the statistical labs and scan them as proof of receipt/ delivery.
Qualifications and Experience
- Mandatory Clean Class 3 and 4 Driver’s License.
- Defensive Driving Certificate an added advantage.
- Must have 5 O’ Levels Subjects Including English.
- Knowledge of Computers.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send your CV & proof of qualifications with COURIER-MUTARE as subject on: recruitment_jobs@aol.com
NB: Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of the closing date, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
Deadline: 03 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)
Messengers x2 (Munyati Power Station)
Deadline: