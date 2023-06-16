Courier x2 (Harare)

Job Description
Lancet Clinical Laboratories seeks to recruit Couriers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts delivery/ collection of specimens from/to outlaying laboratories, Doctors and clients allocated areas as per set standard operating procedures.
- Checks moxes and tasks for delivery and collections that needs to be done on daily basis as per set standard operating procedures.
- Completes and signs proof of delivery for every specimen or reports collected or delivered to the relevant hospital, depot and doctor.
- For the Shuttle courier, collects specimens from the statistical labs and scan them as proof of receipt/ delivery.
Qualifications and Experience
- Mandatory clean class 4 driver's licence.
- Defensive driving certificate an added advantage.
- 5 O level subjects including English.
- Knowledge of Computers.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send your CV & proof of qualifications on: recruitmentjobs@aol.com
Deadline: 10 June 2023