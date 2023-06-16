Pindula|
Lancet Clinical Laboratories

Courier x2 (Harare)

Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Jun. 10, 2023
Job Description

Lancet Clinical Laboratories seeks to recruit Couriers.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducts delivery/ collection of specimens from/to outlaying laboratories, Doctors and clients allocated areas as per set standard operating procedures.
  • Checks moxes and tasks for delivery and collections that needs to be done on daily basis as per set standard operating procedures.
  • Completes and signs proof of delivery for every specimen or reports collected or delivered to the relevant hospital, depot and doctor.
  • For the Shuttle courier, collects specimens from the statistical labs and scan them as proof of receipt/ delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Mandatory clean class 4 driver's licence.
  • Defensive driving certificate an added advantage.
  • 5 O level subjects including English.
  • Knowledge of Computers.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send your CV & proof of qualifications on: recruitmentjobs@aol.com 

Deadline: 10 June 2023

Lancet Clinical Laboratories

.

