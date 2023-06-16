Courier x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Lancet Clinical Laboratories seeks to recruit Couriers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts delivery/ collection of specimens from/to outlaying laboratories, Doctors and clients allocated areas as per set standard operating procedures.

Checks moxes and tasks for delivery and collections that needs to be done on daily basis as per set standard operating procedures.

Completes and signs proof of delivery for every specimen or reports collected or delivered to the relevant hospital, depot and doctor.

For the Shuttle courier, collects specimens from the statistical labs and scan them as proof of receipt/ delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Mandatory clean class 4 driver's licence.

Defensive driving certificate an added advantage.

5 O level subjects including English.

Knowledge of Computers.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send your CV & proof of qualifications on: recruitmentjobs@aol.com

Deadline: 10 June 2023