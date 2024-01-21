Pindula|Search Pindula
Courier x2 (Kadoma, Zvishavane)

Courier x2 (Kadoma, Zvishavane)

Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Jan. 22, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the a bove mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducts delivery/ collection of specimens from/to outlaying laboratories, doctors and clients allocated areas as per set standard operating procedures.
  • Checks moxes and tasks for delivery and collections that needs to be done on daily basis as per set standard operating procedures
  • Completes and signs proof of delivery for every specimen or reports collected or delivered to the relevant hospital, depot and doctor.
  • For the Shuttle courier, collects specimens from the statistical labs and scan them as proof of receipt/ delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Mandatory Clean Class 3 and 4 Driver’s License.
  • Defensive Driving Certificate an added advantage.
  • Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels Subjects Including English.
  • Knowledge of Computers.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV & proof of qualifications with COURIER-ZVISHAVANE & KADOMA as subject on: recruitment_jobs@aol.com

NB: Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of the closing bate, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Deadline: 22 January 2024

Lancet Clinical Laboratories

.

