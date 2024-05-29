Crane Operator (Hwange)

Job Description

Location: Kamativi Mining Company (Pvt) Limited (Hwange District)

Kamativi Mining Company (Pvt) Limited is looking for a thorough, accurate and an attention to detail Crane operator to join our dynamic team. As a Crane operator, the duties and responsibilities are as follows:

Duties and Responsibilities

Contributing to a culture of zero harm, by adhering to all requirements as laid down by legislation and health, safety, environmental and security policies and procedures, and by the application of specific instructions to own work area and task completion.

Complete pre-start and daily maintenance checks on crane, hoisting equipment and safety devices before commencing work.

Reporting of all areas of non-compliance and unexpected problems to Senior Engineering Foreman

Drives, hoists and lowers materials and equipment using lifting machinery (Mobile Crane) according to laid down operating instructions, safety regulations, procedures and manuals with due regard to hoisting capacities of lifting machinery

Conduct regular housekeeping and safety inspections of lifting machinery and work area in accordance with procedures and complete relevant reports.

Reporting of daily progress and associated activities in accordance with departmental requirements.

Participate in cost saving initiatives and adhere to financial procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

A Crane operator certificate and a clean class 2 Drivers licence.

Attention to detail and familiarity with industrial equipment.

Excellent physical condition and coordination.

Dynamic, self-starter with excellent communication and inter personal skills.

At least 5 years of experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward their resumes in a single PDF format to: joseph@kamativi.co.zw