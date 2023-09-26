Creative Design Officer

Job Description

This role designs and produces a wide variety of graphic/interface and/or illustrative material and works closely with the Creative Head and the team of designers to achieve desired and agreed results. Works with Creative Head to interpret brief, generate creative concepts and develop graphic directions for assigned briefs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conceptualizes creative ideas & concepts for different applications projects. They will need to have an excellent understanding of design principles and ability to think creatively to come up with new and innovative ideas to drive campaign goals. The ideal candidate will have a good eye for layout and typography. Electronically design and produce materials such as advertisements, forms, brochures and newsletters utilizing desktop publishing tools.

Develop creative and innovative designs for digital and print media platforms, including social media, email marketing, website, brochures, flyers, and banners.

Create visual concepts, designs and layouts.

Manage multiple design projects from conception to completion, ensuring deadlines are met.

Ensure that all designs adhere to brand guidelines and standards.

Create graphics and illustrations as needed.

Stay up to date with design trends, software and technology advancements, and incorporate them into design work.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT): Graphic Design (Required).

Degree or relevant qualification in Graphic Design or related field.

Proven work experience as a Graphic Designer, with a portfolio of work to showcase.

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and other graphic design software.

Strong creative and conceptual thinking skills.

Excellent attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Excellent time management and organizational skills.

Ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines.

Knowledge of HTML and CSS is an advantage.

Skills: Advertising, Creative Concepts, Creative Design, Creativity, Design, Desktop Publishing, Graphics, Illustrations, Innovating Ideas, Media Platforms, Print Media, Writing Newsletters.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Click Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Harare/Creative-Design-Officer_JR-45518-1?q=zimbabwe

Deadline: 29 September 2023