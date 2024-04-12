Creative Pattern Maker and Garment Technician

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting directly to the Production Manager, the successful candidate will undertake various challenging tasks including:

Developing strong designs that align with the MSU Enterprises brand’s DNA and have high sell-through potential.

Creating seasonal concepts for new products.

Drawing, sketching, and developing design ideas.

Utilizing CAD software for creating sketches.

Generating technical packs for production.

Collaborating with Production to ensure fit, design, construction, and timelines are met.

Liaising with Sales and Marketing Unit to gather market feedback and assess sell-through.

Assisting in tracking samples throughout the production process.

Ensuring adherence to key dates on the critical path for project completion.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.