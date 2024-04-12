Creative Pattern Maker and Garment Technician
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting directly to the Production Manager, the successful candidate will undertake various challenging tasks including:
- Developing strong designs that align with the MSU Enterprises brand’s DNA and have high sell-through potential.
- Creating seasonal concepts for new products.
- Drawing, sketching, and developing design ideas.
- Utilizing CAD software for creating sketches.
- Generating technical packs for production.
- Collaborating with Production to ensure fit, design, construction, and timelines are met.
- Liaising with Sales and Marketing Unit to gather market feedback and assess sell-through.
- Assisting in tracking samples throughout the production process.
- Ensuring adherence to key dates on the critical path for project completion.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a National Diploma (ND) in Fashion Design/Cutting and Design.
- Minimum of two (2) years of experience in the clothing and textiles industry.
- Ability to interpret trends and design products with commercial value.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 12 April 2024
