Credit Administration Clerk (Manicaland)
Job Description
AFC Land & Development Bank of Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Credit Administration Clerk. The successful incumbent will be responsible for assisting on customer queries and the administration of credit activities at the province.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receiving customer applications.
- Attending to customer queries.
- Capturing customer information into the system.
- Processing of customer applications. Managing customer files and records.
- Attending to general administration activities at the office.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Banking and Finance, Accounting, Agriculture or Economics or equivalent.
- At least one (1) year experience in credit collections and recoveries.
- Strong attention to detail and ability to notice discrepancies in data.
- Good communication skills both oral and written.
- Good interpersonal & collaborative skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your e-mail subject reference.
Deadline: 14 February 2024
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.