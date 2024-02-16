Pindula|Search Pindula
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

Credit Administration Clerk (Manicaland)

Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
Feb. 14, 2024
Job Description

AFC Land & Development Bank of Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Credit Administration Clerk. The successful incumbent will be responsible for assisting on customer queries and the administration of credit activities at the province.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receiving customer applications.
  • Attending to customer queries.
  • Capturing customer information into the system.
  • Processing of customer applications. Managing customer files and records.
  • Attending to general administration activities at the office.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in Banking and Finance, Accounting, Agriculture or Economics or equivalent.
  • At least one (1) year experience in credit collections and recoveries.
  • Strong attention to detail and ability to notice discrepancies in data.
  • Good communication skills both oral and written.
  • Good interpersonal & collaborative skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your e-mail subject reference.

Deadline: 14 February 2024

Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.

