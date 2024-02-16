Credit Administration Clerk (Manicaland)

Job Description

AFC Land & Development Bank of Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Credit Administration Clerk. The successful incumbent will be responsible for assisting on customer queries and the administration of credit activities at the province.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving customer applications.

Attending to customer queries.

Capturing customer information into the system.

Processing of customer applications. Managing customer files and records.

Attending to general administration activities at the office.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Banking and Finance, Accounting, Agriculture or Economics or equivalent.

At least one (1) year experience in credit collections and recoveries.

Strong attention to detail and ability to notice discrepancies in data.

Good communication skills both oral and written.

Good interpersonal & collaborative skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your e-mail subject reference.

Deadline: 14 February 2024