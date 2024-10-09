Credit Analyst (Harare)
Job Description
An interesting opportunity for a Credit Analyst has arisen within Empower Bank. The successful candidate shall be expected to appraise and recommend loan applications.
Duties and Responsibilities
Loans Application Analysis.
- Assess Credit worthiness on loans
- Verify authenticity of documents.
Security Perfection.
- • Ensures collateral pledged is acceptable.
- • Ensures the adequacy of collateral documentation.
Risk Assessment.
- Monitors portfolio activity.
- Identify and forecast possible risks and NPL tracking.
Arrears Administration.
- Ensure clients for handed over files are followed up
Reporting.
- Prepare NPL and statutory reports.
- Prepare and submit Blacklisting reports
Custodianship Of RBZ Collateral & CRB System.
- Authorize and manage collateral with security interests in RBZ collateral registry.
- Administrate the Banks user accounts and operations of the system.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Banking & Finance, Accounting of related Business degree.
- Two years' experience as Credit Analyst in a FINANCIAL institution.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw must be received no later than 15th October 2024 clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. Copies of educational and professional qualifications must be attached together with a detailed resume.Generate a Whatsapp Message
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.