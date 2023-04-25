Pindula
Norton Town Council

Credit Controller (Grade: 12)


Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. Reporting to the Accountant Revenue, the main objective of this position is to promote effective and efficient debt management in Council.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Reconciliation of debtors' balances up to General Ledger and negotiating and monitoring payment plans.
  • Maintaining regular contact with debtors and ensure timely payments.
  • Adhering to debtors' days set by Council and maintenance of accurate records of all overdue accounts.
  • Identifying changes in socio-economic environment and propose action to avert indebtedness
  • Handling queries from client.
  • Analysing debt and recommending appropriate action to management.
  • Recommending. issuance of rates clearance certificates.
  • To prepare and submit weekly, monthly, yearly and demand reports.
  • To effectively supervise subordinates.
  • Effective Records management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Possession of a Business Degree with a credit management component.
  • Five (5) 0 level subject passes with English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
  • At least 3 years of working experience in credit control.
  • Knowledge of laws and regulations governing debt collection.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Sound knowledge of computerized accounting is an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of Promun is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send six clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. All applications must include six certified copies of academic and professional certificates accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae (six copies) to be submitted & addressed to; 

The Acting Town Secretary



208 Galloway Road

P. Bag 904

Norton 

NB: Please note that this is a re-advertisement, so we encourage that those who applied to our last advert to re-apply 

Deadline: 28 April 2023



Norton Town Council is an urban local authority established by S. I. 75 of 1994 and is situated 40km West of Harare. The council is made up of 13 wards represented by each councillors.




