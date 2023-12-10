Credit & Quantitative Risk Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The focus of this role is to defend the institutions capital, earnings and the control environment against credit and operational risks through oversight monitoring (second line of defence), to supplement the efforts of line one of defence (risk owners). This involves independent credit risk measurement, monitoring and reporting. It also includes validating effectiveness and adequacy of credit risk management by line management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinates reviews of credit risk policies.

Manages credit risk inherent in the credit portfolio.

Monitors implementation of policies and adherence to risk appetite limits such as the Earnings at Risk.

Develops risk models for economic capital modeling and other modelling requirements, Introduces stress testing models for credit, market, liquidity and operational risk.

Validates off-the-shelf credit models.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in quantitative analysis (Mathematics, Statistics or Actuarial Science).

Postgraduate qualifications in Risk Management or related field will be an added advantage.

At least 2 (two) years in credit risk management and quantitative risk modelling and stress testing in a financial institution.

Quantitative analytical skills, financial modeling skills, Knowledge of BASEL II & III, and IFRS 9 requirements, a must.

