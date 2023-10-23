Credit Risk and Compliance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Credit Risk and Compliance Officer within the Bank Risk Management Division of CBZ Bank. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in coordination and recommendation of Credit Policies and Manuals Review to Business Unit within the Banking Cluster.

Assist in the quantification of credit risks identified within the Banking Cluster.

Assist in checking adequacy of Credit documentation for clients’ files on a sample basis, highlighting documentation gaps.

Assist in reviewing the adequacy and comprehensiveness of the Credit Proposal Templates being used by lending SBUs.

Assist in tracking Loan Covenants including Deposit Turnover on all clients with exposures in line with Approval terms and conditions.

Assist in highlighting accounts with security shortfalls to Credit and Business Units for security enhancement.

Assist in maintaining a database of Restructured, Modified and Cured Loans under the Credit Portfolio.

Assist in extracting key Monetary Policy Announcements that have a bearing on Bank Lending.

Assist in ensuring that all the Credit Model Governance and Oversight are being adhered to by the Bank in line with RBZ Prudential Guideline on Model Risk Management.

Assists in verification of recovery of both interest income and non-interest income according to approved Minimum Lending Rate and Pricing Handbook.

Assist in ensuring that all the lending SBUs have valid specific Credit Manuals.

Assist in tracking and facilitating resolution of both Internal and External Audit Exception issues that are credit related.

Prepares daily, weekly and monthly and quarterly risk management reports to Manager –Credit Risk Management.

Assist in preparation of Monthly and Quarterly Risk Log/ Matrices for the Bank and other Banking Clusters

Assist in the preparation Loans Review Committee Pack and provide secretarial duties in the absence of Manager –Credit Risk Management.

Assist in highlighting Credit Risk breaches (Internal & Regulatory) on a weekly, Monthly and Quarterly Basis.

Assist in conducting Industry-wide Performance benchmarking of the Credit Portfolio using key credit metrics.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Financial engineering, Finance, Banking, Risk Management, Mathematics, Statistics, Operations Research or Economics or related studies.

Studying towards a FRM, PRM, CFA, CQF or any other Risk Certifications is an added advantage.

At least 1 year previous experience in Risk Management, Credit, Retail Banking and Consumer Finance sector.

Good verbal and written communication.

Strong analytical skills

Good computer skills, with working knowledge of using either R, Python, MATLAB, VBA and Advanced MS Excel.

Knowledge of EViews or any other Econometric Modelling Software.

An understanding of International Standards and Best practice that include Basel II and IFRS9 Frameworks.

Demonstrate robust knowledge and experience of credit risk analysis, preferably gained from individual and corporate lending as well as Corporate Risk Environment.

An understanding of local Banking Regulations and Statutes particularly relating to Credit Risk Management.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, send CV to: careers@cbz.co.zw

Deadline: 26 October 2023