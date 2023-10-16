Creditors Clerk: Downpacked (Harare)

Job Description

National Foods prides itself in developing and growing its people! We are thrilled to announce the opening of a job opportunity for Creditors Clerk.

The Creditors Clerk will work closely with senior leadership to drive the business forward into the future.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processing supplier’s invoices within 48 hours of document receipt in the system for approval processes by the relevant signatories.

Processing supplier’s payments within 12 hours of document receipt and submit for approval processes by relevant signatories.

Checking VAT compliance of all invoices before processing.

Submitting accurate and timeous VAT returns.

Implementing accurate and timeous deduction of 1/3 VAT withholding tax on all tax invoices payments.

Implementing accurate and timeous deduction of 10% withholding tax on all vatable invoices and non-tax compliant suppliers respectively.

Managing supplier’s ledger and following up on long outstanding prepayments to invoices based on remittance advices from the relevant sections.

Preparing accurate and timeous creditors reconciliations for submissions to the Accountant.

Following up on long outstanding reconciling items on creditors reconciliations from suppliers.

Accurate preparation of general ledger monthly for review by Management Accountant.

Accurate preparation of sub ledgers monthly for review by Management Accountant.

Preparation of year end audit and zero reportable year end adjustments.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Commercial and business acumen.

Other

How to Apply

In return National Foods offers: An opportunity to join an established business looking to expand further. The chance to work under exceptionally talented leadership & further your development.