Creditors Clerk: Downpacked (Harare)
Job Description
National Foods prides itself in developing and growing its people! We are thrilled to announce the opening of a job opportunity for Creditors Clerk.
The Creditors Clerk will work closely with senior leadership to drive the business forward into the future.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processing supplier’s invoices within 48 hours of document receipt in the system for approval processes by the relevant signatories.
- Processing supplier’s payments within 12 hours of document receipt and submit for approval processes by relevant signatories.
- Checking VAT compliance of all invoices before processing.
- Submitting accurate and timeous VAT returns.
- Implementing accurate and timeous deduction of 1/3 VAT withholding tax on all tax invoices payments.
- Implementing accurate and timeous deduction of 10% withholding tax on all vatable invoices and non-tax compliant suppliers respectively.
- Managing supplier’s ledger and following up on long outstanding prepayments to invoices based on remittance advices from the relevant sections.
- Preparing accurate and timeous creditors reconciliations for submissions to the Accountant.
- Following up on long outstanding reconciling items on creditors reconciliations from suppliers.
- Accurate preparation of general ledger monthly for review by Management Accountant.
- Accurate preparation of sub ledgers monthly for review by Management Accountant.
- Preparation of year end audit and zero reportable year end adjustments.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.
- Commercial and business acumen.
Other
How to Apply
In return National Foods offers: An opportunity to join an established business looking to expand further. The chance to work under exceptionally talented leadership & further your development.
If you have a strong desire to succeed and consider yourself to be productive, dedicated, and motivated, then please email: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw
Deadline: 16 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods.