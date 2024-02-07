Pindula|Search Pindula
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd

Creditors Clerk (Northern Region)

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
Feb. 12, 2024
Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following opportunity that has arisen in the business:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Management of general ledger and reconciliation processes.
  • Perform month end procedures to close prior periods.
  • Prepare monthly audit files.
  • Preparation of financial reports for weekly management meetings.
  • Assist in liaising with internal and external auditors.
  • Ensuring compliance with statutory bodies.
  • Monthly reconciliation of key balance sheet accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting/ Finance.
  • Knowledge of SAP is an added advantage.
  • At least 2 years’ proven and relevant experience in Accounting.
  • Experience in a Distribution/Logistics Company will be an added advantage.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Excel will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw.

Deadline: 12 February 2024

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods.

