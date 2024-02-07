Creditors Clerk (Northern Region)
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
Job Description
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following opportunity that has arisen in the business:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Management of general ledger and reconciliation processes.
- Perform month end procedures to close prior periods.
- Prepare monthly audit files.
- Preparation of financial reports for weekly management meetings.
- Assist in liaising with internal and external auditors.
- Ensuring compliance with statutory bodies.
- Monthly reconciliation of key balance sheet accounts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting/ Finance.
- Knowledge of SAP is an added advantage.
- At least 2 years’ proven and relevant experience in Accounting.
- Experience in a Distribution/Logistics Company will be an added advantage.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw.
Deadline: 12 February 2024
