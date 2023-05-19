Job Description

This standard job description is for a Custodian position who is responsible for performing a wide range of cleaning duties at Mission office facilities as well as other U.S. Government (USG) owned and leased properties as directed. The incumbent is under the direct supervision of the Custodial and Grounds keeping Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performing a wide range of cleaning duties at Mission office facilities as well as other U.S. Government (USG) properties.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of six months of custodial or housekeeping experience is required.

Completion of primary school is required.

English level I (Rudimentary) Reading/ Speaking is required.

Shona or Ndebele Level II (Limited knowledge) Reading/Writing/Speaking is required.

Must have adequate knowledge of cleaning and the use of housekeeping materials.

Knowledge of current developments concerning new cleaning agents, techniques, and equipment.

Must be aware of safety requirements of cleaning related chemicals and identify and report unsafe practices.

Knowledge of occupational hazards and safety rules and regulations, including safe handling of standard cleaning chemicals.

Must understand and know how to use safety equipment such as a fire extinguisher.

Pre-Hire Skills And Abilities:

Ability to physically perform basic manual tasks.

Ability to use cleaning tools and equipment maintaining safety for self and others.

Must be able to lift and move objects and ensure hand/eye coordination effectively.

May be required to stand, bend and/or work in confined spaces for prolonged periods of time.

Good interpersonal skills to be able to communicate effectively with customers.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://erajobs.state.gov/dos-era/vacancy/viewVacancyDetail.hms?_ref=u05jsvzrpt0&returnToSearch=true&jnum=47829&orgId=97

For more Infor: hararerecruit@state.gov

Deadline: 19 May 2023