Customer Acquisition and salesperson: The Airport Lounge (Harare)
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Job Description
We are seeking a passionate Customer Acquisition and salesperson to grow the clientele and maintain existing relationships by increasing brand awareness of The Airport Lounge and developing and implementing both marketing and sales strategies to enable business growth.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Contribute to the implementation of marketing strategies
- Acquiring new relationships by regular follow-up/meetings with target clients and offering them value-added services to induce conversions.
- Grow the number of clients and Generate leads
- Maintain and create relationships with existing clients
- Responsible for revenue generation by establishing and developing profitable client relationships.
- Credit Monitoring by way of ensuring compliance.
- Increase the contract value and lifetime value of clients
- Identifying business opportunities and be able to develop a marketing and sales strategy
- Organize and attend marketing activities or events to raise brand awareness
- Plan advertising and promotional campaigns for products or services on various media (social, print, etc.)
- Conduct market research to identify opportunities for promotion and growth
- Market research to target the right set of customers depending on the organization's roadmap.
- Thorough monitoring of Buyers & transaction & report early warning Signal & suggest Appropriate Suggestion
- Negotiate terms of the relationship with the buyer
- Able to understand Customer Business needs & well-versed in our positioning competitive advantage. Skills / Qualification
- Identify and generate critical leads specific to the industry in which The Lounge's target customer profile operates. This involves staying updated on industry trends and networking to build a pool of potential customers within the target sector.
- Do in-depth online research to identify a target audience.
- Ability to independently cold call prospects and secure meetings
- Familiarity with social media advertising, email marketing, and content marketing.
- Analyze and interpret data on market trends
- Monitor and analyze competitor activities and industry trends to identify new growth opportunities.
- Stay up-to-date with emerging digital marketing technologies and trends, and provide recommendations for incorporating new strategies and tactics into the business.
- Communicate findings and recommendations to stakeholders clearly and concisely.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 4 + 8 years of sales or business development experience.
- BSc/BA in marketing, business administration, or relevant field.
- Proven experience in sales and customer acquisition.
- Solid knowledge of marketing techniques and principles.
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office and marketing software (e.g. CRM).
- Thorough understanding of social media and web analytics.
- Excellent organizational and multi-tasking skills.
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Creativity and commercial awareness.
- A team player with a customer-oriented approach.
- Should have a high relationship-building quotient.
- Should have the capability to do reference generation from Existing customers.
- Problem-solving and decision-making capability.
- Influencing and selling skills.
- Aptitude for financial numbers.
- Good knowledge of the market/ business and competition for experienced candidates.
- Having a car would be an added advantage.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to work with large databases.
- Experience with digital marketing platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and email marketing tools.
- Excellent communication both verbal and non-verbal as well as telecommunication skills, with the ability to present complex data clearly and concisely.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
Other
How to Apply
A detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of academic and professional certificates should be submitted to: 1 Kenny Close Avondale Harare, Zimbabwe
or send an email to: recruitments@lounge.co.zw
Deadline: 13 November 2023
Traversal Trading Pvt ltd t/a CAS Contractors is a well-established Zimbabwean company into construction, civil engineering, and hardware supplies, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions.
