Customer Contact Centre Officer (Grade 8)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares relevant Call Centre reports to other Departments.
- Handles complex complaints.
- Recommends the review of business processes and methodologies for quality and timely responsiveness to complaints.
- Implements quality assurance standards at the Contact Centre.
- Implements and monitors the Customer Contact Centre Social Media Strategy.
- Implements and monitors adherence to Service Level Standards.
- Recommends training and development of Contact Centre staff.
- Recommends modern trends and technology for development of the Customer Contact Centre.
- Performs any other duties as directed by the Corporate Communications Manager within the purview of this post.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Marketing, Communication or equivalent.
- At least 2 years’ experience in an administrative environment.
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked Customer Contact Centre Officer should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three (3) professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Acting Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.