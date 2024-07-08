Customer Experience Agents x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage multiple phone lines simultaneously, ensuring no calls are missed.

Answer incoming calls, actively listen and route based on the caller’s needs and the directory.

Accurately record and relay messages for staff members who are unavailable.

Facilitate communication between departments and ensuring messages are relayed accurately and

promptly.

Provide basic troubleshooting assistance for product or service issues.

Administer outbound call campaigns as per business requirements for retention, cross sell and upsell and closing of leads generated through other touch points. Generate weekly and monthly sales as per set targets, per product and service.

Generate referrals from engagements made with customers.

Set appointments for presentation with customers who would like to know other NMB bank products and services.

Gather customer sentiment and customer feedback the bank’s products and services. Generate reports on call volume, issues encountered, and resolutions for management review.

Maintain clear records of the interaction with customers by logging tickets in the system.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing or any commercial subjects.

Customer Experience Certification.

Minimum 2 years’ operating in a relevant or similar role.

Fluent in Ndebele, English and Shona.

Competence Profile:

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent telephone etiquette.

Excellent trouble shooting skills.

Emotional Intelligence Excellent customer service.

Pays attention to detail.

Ability to multi-task.

Other

How to Apply

Email Us Your CV & Portfolio to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw