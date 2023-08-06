Customer Experience Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Customer Experience Manager role that has arisen in our organisation.

To implement all customer experience strategies and initiatives that transform client experience by harnessing the power of digital technologies, development of innovative strategies, processes, and ecommerce concepts in line with Cimas Strategic Intent ensuring they fully obtain value from the services provided by Cimas Health Group (Pvt) Ltd.

Duties and Responsibilities

Uses Market data and research to leverage customer insights and collaborate closely with Cimas teams to define customer experience strategy Leads and manages a team of software engineers, providing guidance, mentorship, and support.

Analyses specific member response patterns to changes in pricing and product offerings by Cimas.

Identifies and analyses the gaps in customer experience at all Cimas customer touch points, front offices, contact centre operations, medical aid branch operations, primary healthcare clinics, laboratory services etc.

Researches and develops activities that inform enhancement of customers access to Cimas services

Analyses the voice of the customer (VOC) and behavioral information to understand why customers are satisfied/dissatisfied, along with their attitudes and motivations to develop deep insights into customer needs and behaviors.

Ensures a customer satisfaction index is maintained, highlight challenges faced and areas of strength to develop.

Designs service tests that review levels of customer satisfaction for all Cimas customer touchpoints (front offices, contact centre operations, medical aid branch operations, claims, pre-authorisations, managed care, primary healthcare clinics, laboratory services etc).

Manages the multi-channel contact centre harnessing the customer feedback data and use it to assist the business to improve the operational efficiencies.

Manages and monitors application of Contact Centre policies, procedures, regulations and services.

Conducts internal and external research to understand trends and issues on various strategic digital issues.

Investigating and sharing the range of opportunities technology could offer to transform healthcare services.

Manages implementation and delivery of service transformation projects from inception to closure.

Prepares Service Transformation reports monthly.

Embeds a culture of customer focus across the Cimas employees.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business, Marketing, Customer Experience, or any other related field.

At least 4-6 years’ service industry experience or similar, with minimum 2 years at managerial level.

Project Management Certification.

Member of a recognised affiliation i.e., MAZ/IMM.

Ability to identify, communicate and ensure implementation of key plans and objectives.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while managing multiple tasks.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills and ability to prepare accurate reports.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw