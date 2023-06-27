Customer Experience Representative: Contact Centre
CIMAS
Job Description
The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Customer Experience Representative - Contact Centre role that has arisen in our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Be the first point of contact for any customer who has a question or an issue with a product or service.
- Offers solutions through active listening to the clients’ problems, be it product or service information, membership/ account status checks, benefit inquiry etc.
- Manage large amounts of incoming traffic and reports daily on statistics and detail Capture full query details in requisite system and update as it is resolved.
- Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution. Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents following communication procedures, guidelines, and policies.
- Take the extra mile to engage customers and build customer advocates.
- Generate sales leads and forward to Business Development Team from enquiring clients.
- Aligning customer experience strategies with marketing initiatives. as well as informing customers about new product features and functionalities.
- Identifying customer needs and taking proactive steps to maintain positive experiences.
- Responding to customer queries in a timely and effective manner, via phone, email, social media, or chat applications. Documenting processes and logging technical issues, as well as customer compliments and complaints.
- Keeping informed of industry trends and new CRM technologies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’levels.
- Degree in Humanities/ Social Sciences or equivalent.
- At least 2 years’ experience in Customer service/ Retail or Service industry (Recent graduates also welcome)
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and an ability to prepare accurate reports.
- Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
- Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.
- Ability to interact, negotiate and achieve targets.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw
NB: Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 03 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
CIMAS
Browse Jobs
Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time