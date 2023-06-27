Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Customer Experience Representative - Contact Centre role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Be the first point of contact for any customer who has a question or an issue with a product or service.

Offers solutions through active listening to the clients’ problems, be it product or service information, membership/ account status checks, benefit inquiry etc.

Manage large amounts of incoming traffic and reports daily on statistics and detail Capture full query details in requisite system and update as it is resolved.

Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution. Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents following communication procedures, guidelines, and policies.

Take the extra mile to engage customers and build customer advocates.

Generate sales leads and forward to Business Development Team from enquiring clients.

Aligning customer experience strategies with marketing initiatives. as well as informing customers about new product features and functionalities.

Identifying customer needs and taking proactive steps to maintain positive experiences.

Responding to customer queries in a timely and effective manner, via phone, email, social media, or chat applications. Documenting processes and logging technical issues, as well as customer compliments and complaints.

Keeping informed of industry trends and new CRM technologies.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’levels.

Degree in Humanities/ Social Sciences or equivalent.

At least 2 years’ experience in Customer service/ Retail or Service industry (Recent graduates also welcome)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and an ability to prepare accurate reports.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.

Ability to interact, negotiate and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw

NB: Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.