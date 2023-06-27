Pindula|Search Pindula
CIMAS

Customer Experience Representative: Contact Centre

CIMAS
Jul. 03, 2023
Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Customer Experience Representative - Contact Centre role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Be the first point of contact for any customer who has a question or an issue with a product or service.
  • Offers solutions through active listening to the clients’ problems, be it product or service information, membership/ account status checks, benefit inquiry etc.
  • Manage large amounts of incoming traffic and reports daily on statistics and detail Capture full query details in requisite system and update as it is resolved.
  • Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution. Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents following communication procedures, guidelines, and policies.
  • Take the extra mile to engage customers and build customer advocates.
  • Generate sales leads and forward to Business Development Team from enquiring clients.
  • Aligning customer experience strategies with marketing initiatives. as well as informing customers about new product features and functionalities.
  • Identifying customer needs and taking proactive steps to maintain positive experiences.
  • Responding to customer queries in a timely and effective manner, via phone, email, social media, or chat applications. Documenting processes and logging technical issues, as well as customer compliments and complaints.
  • Keeping informed of industry trends and new CRM technologies.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘O’levels.
  • Degree in Humanities/ Social Sciences or equivalent.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in Customer service/ Retail or Service industry (Recent graduates also welcome)
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and an ability to prepare accurate reports.
  • Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
  • Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.
  • Ability to interact, negotiate and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw

NB: Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 03 July 2023

