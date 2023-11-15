Pindula|Search Pindula
Croco Motors

Customer Liaison Officer (Harare)

Croco Motors
Nov. 20, 2023
Job Description

CUSTOMER LIAISON OFFICER – CROCO (NISSAN, TOYOTA, FORD)

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Create outstanding customer confidence in the services offered by the company by ensuring a professional performance and exceptional commitment to customer care.
  • Be accessible as the first point of contact between the organization and customers.
  • Ensure customer awareness of all products and services available by professional presentation and demonstration.
  • Promote and prospect the business as directed with confidence and commitment.
  • Identifies and exploits new business opportunities.
  • Maximize profitability by professionally selling products, service and repair work as appropriate to customer needs.
  • Conduct client visits and maintain regular contact with customers to ensure that they are provided with all the necessary support.
  • Give constant feedback to customers via email, phone calls or in person.
  • Monitors feedback from customer to measure their satisfaction with company products and services.
  • Enhance the reputation of the business at every opportunity when interacting with others.
  • Gathers market intelligence.
  • Maintains good liaison with all stakeholders.
  • Prepares reports as requested.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Marketing qualification.
  • Technical know -how will be an added advantage.
  • Must be in possession of a class 4 driver’s license.
  • Excellent administrative skills
  • Self-driven and decision making
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 20 November 2023

Croco Motors

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

