Customer Liaison Officer (Harare)

Job Description

CUSTOMER LIAISON OFFICER – CROCO (NISSAN, TOYOTA, FORD)

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create outstanding customer confidence in the services offered by the company by ensuring a professional performance and exceptional commitment to customer care.

Be accessible as the first point of contact between the organization and customers.

Ensure customer awareness of all products and services available by professional presentation and demonstration.

Promote and prospect the business as directed with confidence and commitment.

Identifies and exploits new business opportunities.

Maximize profitability by professionally selling products, service and repair work as appropriate to customer needs.

Conduct client visits and maintain regular contact with customers to ensure that they are provided with all the necessary support.

Give constant feedback to customers via email, phone calls or in person.

Monitors feedback from customer to measure their satisfaction with company products and services.

Enhance the reputation of the business at every opportunity when interacting with others.

Gathers market intelligence.

Maintains good liaison with all stakeholders.

Prepares reports as requested.

Qualifications and Experience

A Marketing qualification.

Technical know -how will be an added advantage.

Must be in possession of a class 4 driver’s license.

Excellent administrative skills

Self-driven and decision making

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.