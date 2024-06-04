Customer Relations Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Ultra-Med Health Medical Aid Society is seeking a dynamic and results-driven CUSTOMER RELATIONS OFFICER to join our medical aid company whose overall responsibilities include managing customer expectations, identifying new business markets and recording daily customer transactions.

They work to rectify issues experienced by individual customers as well as aim to improve the organisations overall customer satisfaction ratings.

Duties and Responsibilities

Service customers over the phone and practices telephone courtesies at all times.

Practicing quality in all aspects of the job to ensure customer satisfaction.

Continuously strive to achieve and exceed agreed productivity with KRA targets in line with Ultra-Med Objectives.

Ensure good customer retention by providing excellent and professional services.

Consstently cross sell and upsell Ultra-Med’s products and services during customer interaction.

Maintain complete and accurate customer correspondence data.

Update customer records in the system, including notes about interactions.

Pitch ideas for improving customer care.

Develop a rapport with customers.

Encourage customers to complete surveys.

Make recommendations to management to improve customer experience.

Increasing the membership.

Managing competitors.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or Business Administration.

At least 3 years relevant experience in Medical Aid.

Strong presentation skills.

Good teamwork skills.

Impressive track record of achieving targets.

Excellent presentation skills.

Highly motivated and detail-oriented individual.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with an aptitude in building relationships with professionals of all organisational levels.

Skills required: (e.g. good analytical and reporting skills, etc.).

Good oral and written communication skills.

Proficient in managing business correspondence.

Planning and organizing.

Dead-line oriented.

Attention to detail.

Communication skills..

Technical skills required: (e.g. computer skills, ability to use specific equipment’s.

Competency in Microsoft Word.

Competency in Microsoft Excel.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV and Certificates to: sales@ultramedhealth.com not later than 4 June 2024, clearly indicating the position being applied for as the e-mail subject.