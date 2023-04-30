Job Description

An opportunity has risen within First Capital Bank Zimbabwe, we are looking for Customer Service Advisors to be based in Harare and flexibility to relocate would be an added advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processing withdrawals, and deposit taking.

Purchase and sale of foreign currencies.

Answer general customer enquiries.

Referral of vouchers over specified amounts to Team Leader for authorisation.

Balance cash in own till.

Groom vouchers for call over.

Cross-selling of bank products and services.

Provide quality information to the customers on bank products.

Qualifications and Experience

Atleast 5 O levels including Maths and English.

Good A level passes.

Atleast a 2.1 class Undergraduate degree in Sales/Marketing/Banking and Finance or any other relevant degree.

Technical Skills:

Basic Numeracy skills.

Basic Keyboard skills to operate a counter terminal.

Tact when dealing with difficult or angry customers.

Basic courtesy to determine customer needs.

Good oral communication.

Other

How to Apply

Sent your CVs to: hr@firstcapitalbank.co.zw, and kindly indicate in the email subject the position and location preferred. Attach copies of university transcript, O and A level certificates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 01 May 2023