Customer Service Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting after-service/sales follow ups for assigned business units and divisions under Croco Holdings Group.

Handling and logging complaints, providing appropriate solutions and alternatives within the specified time limits including follow up to ensure resolution on all customer issues.

Liaising with divisional staff to attend to queries and complaints.

First responder on all customer communication channels and touchpoints as allocated.

Conducting periodic market surveys, market intelligence, in-depth competitor analysis and customer surveys.

Tracking customer experience Metrics & KPIs.

Updating customer records in DMS and other CX tools.

Responsible and accountable for CRM Module utilization in ERP & DMS.

Management and utilization of data within DMS; including but not limited to data cleansing, amendment, and data quality monitoring.

Generating detailed customer experience reports monthly.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or equivalent; undergrad degree in Marketing, PR/Communications, Business Management.

Experience/Knowledge in Telemarketing, Customer Support, Marketing Administration.

Proven experience in a customer support role with an emphasis on holistic Customer Experience.

Strong B2B and B2C liaison skills.

Good interpersonal, active listening and social skill at all levels.

Familiar with CRM systems and CX Tools.

Solid knowledge of Online Customer Engagement platforms, Digital Touchpoints channels.

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time effectively in a high-pressure environment.

Strong Public Relations and Stakeholder Management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.