Customer Service Officer x2

Job Description
Applications are invityed from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide administrative support to the sales and auction functions.
- Customer Liaison and resolving customer issues.
- Data Capturing.
- Opening new customer accounts for the Online Auctions.
- Tracking new customers per set periods.
- Refer issues and questions to managers if necessary.
- Prepare product and customer reports by gathering data collected during customer interactions.
- Responding to customers via WhatsApp.
- Creating database of customers for mostly big Auctions, contacting them to come buy goods that satisfy their interests.
Qualifications and Experience
- A relevant qualification in Sales and Marketing / Administration / Commerce.
- Knowledge of Computers and Customer Service is essential.
- A minimum of 3 years experience in a customer service environment.
How to Apply
Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com
Deadline: 15 May 2023