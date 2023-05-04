Customer Service Officer x2

Job Description

Applications are invityed from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide administrative support to the sales and auction functions.

Customer Liaison and resolving customer issues.

Data Capturing.

Opening new customer accounts for the Online Auctions.

Tracking new customers per set periods.

Refer issues and questions to managers if necessary.

Prepare product and customer reports by gathering data collected during customer interactions.

Responding to customers via WhatsApp.

Creating database of customers for mostly big Auctions, contacting them to come buy goods that satisfy their interests.

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant qualification in Sales and Marketing / Administration / Commerce.

Knowledge of Computers and Customer Service is essential.

A minimum of 3 years experience in a customer service environment.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 May 2023