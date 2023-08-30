Customer Service Student Attachee (Harare)

Job Description

Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to moving forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders.

We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive all Customer requests, incidents and enquires.

Provide first level trouble shooting of Customer problems.

Generate tickets for each service Incident and request.

Escalate Issues per SLA.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards Degree in Telecommunications or equivalent.

Good communication Skills.

High digital literacy.

Laptop for work use.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/detail/customer-service-student-attachee-202