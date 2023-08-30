Customer Service Student Attachee (Harare)
Telco
Job Description
Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to moving forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders.
We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive all Customer requests, incidents and enquires.
- Provide first level trouble shooting of Customer problems.
- Generate tickets for each service Incident and request.
- Escalate Issues per SLA.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards Degree in Telecommunications or equivalent.
- Good communication Skills.
- High digital literacy.
- Laptop for work use.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/detail/customer-service-student-attachee-202
Deadline: 03 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Telco
Browse Jobs
Telco – a telecommunications or communication service provider (CSP) company that transports information electronically through telephony and data communication services in the networking industry. Since the invention of mobile telephony most telcos have also become Internet service providers (ISPs).
Related Jobs
Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe
Accounts Attachee
Deadline:
Telco
Human Resources Student Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Audit Interns x2 (Matopo)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
ICT Auditor Intern
Deadline:
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Students On Attachment
Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
Trainee SME Consultants (Aug 2023)
Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Economics Student Attache (Harare)
Deadline: