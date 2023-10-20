Pindula|Search Pindula
Aviation Ground Services (AGS )

Customer Services Agents x24

Aviation Ground Services (AGS )
Oct. 20, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.

Reports to: Customer Services Officer.

Location: Victoria Falls x10, Bulawayo x10, Kariba x2, Hwange x2

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide a safe, secure, efficient and customer focused passenger services in compliance with regulatory requirements, Company policies and Customer airline procedures.
  • Deliver check in services on behalf of airlines.
  • Compare information on tickets with passenger data to ensure it all matches and is correct Check bookings and issue boarding passes.
  • Educate passengers about airport security protocols and luggage allowances. Safely direct passengers to the correct gate for their flight.
  • Ensure the safe and secure operation of all equipment.
  • Perform Boarding Gate duties including public announcements as per airline’s requirements

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality, Marketing or equivalent.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in the aviation industry is a must.
  • Compliance to customer airlines’s safety, security & regulatory procedures.
  • Ensuring travel document and visa requirement are adhered to.
  • Excellent organisation and time management skills.
  • Customer focus to deliver exceptional service.
  • Intermediate skills for Microsoft Office Suite.
  • Good negotiating skills.
  • Strong analytical skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applicants should submit a copy of applications indicating the position being applied for and the location, their curriculum vitae, giving full personal particulars including full name and experience, The curriculum vitae should also include names, contact details and addresses of three referees to, only applicants meeting the requisite competencies and skills will be contacted.

The Human Resources Manager

Email: HR@avi-ground.com

Deadline: 20 October 2023

Aviation Ground Services (AGS )

+263 242 575000-9
info@avi-ground.com

Aviation Ground Services (AGS) is a Zimbabwean company that provides aircraft and cargo handling services to airlines at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. It has handled over ten million tonnes of cargo per annum for both corporates and individuals in recent years. In addition we have access to specialist cargo handling terminals in all major airports in Zimbabwe.

