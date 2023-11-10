Customer Services Officer: Banking (Bulawayo)

Job Description

To ensure the delivery of quality service to customers.to project a professional and warm image and contribute towards continuous improvement in customer service quality. Input client and loan information into the system accurately and efficiently. Open new client files. Facilitate the opening of new accounts and the administration of loan accounts. Check and prepare loan files for the credit committee in a timely manner. Attend to client’s enquiries, gives information on bank products, account opening and documentations. Receptionist functions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive Telephone calls on behalf of the branch and also attend to client enquiry.

Receive and respond to customer service inquiries on account balances, transaction details, statements, fees, and charges.

Input customer data efficiently into the system in order to create customers after the credit committee’s approval and also for disbursements.

Open hard copy files for all new clients. Ensure all files are complying to the minimum Know Your Customer (KYC) and Ant Money Laundering Policies for ACL

Opening of customer accounts and ensure clients receive their account numbers.

Register of all accounts opening for the branch

Filling of account opening packages and other documents Leads all aspects of retail sales and service within the company.

Ensure all documentation and requirements are complete prior to disbursements.

Prepare Loan Offer Letters and Surety Letter (if necessary) for clients and guarantors.

Call client after the approval of loan

Receive approved clients and guarantors in branch.

Maintains security procedures to protect the team and branch against robbery and other criminal acts.

Organize and distribute all operational reports to all Personal Bankers or Loan officers and Branch manager.

Any other duties and responsibilities outlined in the job description and/or assigned or required by the Branch Manager/ Head of Retail.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of Diploma or Higher National Diploma or Bsc in Business, Banking, Finance, Accounting, Economics, and/or related fields with numerate coursework.

At Least Two Years of banking experience in Customer Relationship Management, Customer Service.

Strong computer literacy, particularly spreadsheet work in Excel.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Able to work as part of a team.

Honest and Integrity.

Good team player.

Good analytical and problem solving skills.

Quick learner.

Keen attention to details.

Documentation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Curriculum Vitae with traceable references should be sent to: careers@africancentury.co.zw.

Shortlisting will be done as CVs are received and only shortlisted candidates will be notified. The Subject of your email should be "CUSTOMER SERVICES BULAWAYO - NOVEMBER 2023".