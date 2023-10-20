Customer Services Officer x8
Job Description
Deliver a focused, high quality customer service by animating, leading and supervising the customer service agents, GSEO and Aircraft Handlers. Ensure the passenger and ramp services product is compliant to regulatory requirements, company policies and customer airline procedures. Ensure compliance to customer airline’s safety, security & regulatory procedures.
Reports to: Station/Duty Manager/
Location: Victoria Falls x3, Bulawayo x3, Hwange x1, Kariba x1
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing, Tourism & Hospitality or equivalent.
- At least 3 years’ experience in the Aviation industry is a must.
- Strong ability to multi-task, priorities and meet deadlines.
- Ensuring customer airlines on time performance and baggage requirements.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to adapt to changing priorities and situations.
- Able to work well in a fast-paced team environment.
- Ability to manage and develop staff.
- Revenue and cost sensitive.
- Sound knowledge of Manual handling procedures.
- Proficient in report writing, in plain and clear English.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applicants should submit a copy of applications indicating the position being applied for and the location, their curriculum vitae, giving full personal particulars including full name and experience, The curriculum vitae should also include names, contact details and addresses of three referees to, only applicants meeting the requisite competencies and skills will be contacted.
The Human Resources Manager
Email: HR@avi-ground.com
Deadline: 20 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Aviation Ground Services (AGS )
Aviation Ground Services (AGS) is a Zimbabwean company that provides aircraft and cargo handling services to airlines at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. It has handled over ten million tonnes of cargo per annum for both corporates and individuals in recent years. In addition we have access to specialist cargo handling terminals in all major airports in Zimbabwe.