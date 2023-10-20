Customer Services Officer x8

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing, Tourism & Hospitality or equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience in the Aviation industry is a must.

Strong ability to multi-task, priorities and meet deadlines.

Ensuring customer airlines on time performance and baggage requirements.

Strong analytical skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to adapt to changing priorities and situations.

Able to work well in a fast-paced team environment.

Ability to manage and develop staff.

Revenue and cost sensitive.

Sound knowledge of Manual handling procedures.

Proficient in report writing, in plain and clear English.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applicants should submit a copy of applications indicating the position being applied for and the location, their curriculum vitae, giving full personal particulars including full name and experience, The curriculum vitae should also include names, contact details and addresses of three referees to, only applicants meeting the requisite competencies and skills will be contacted.

The Human Resources Manager

Email: HR@avi-ground.com

Deadline: 20 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message