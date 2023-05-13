Customer Services Officers x8

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the positions which have arisen in Retail Banking Department.

Reporting to the Main Service Centre Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for developing an ideal service culture to deliver high levels of quality customer services through identification of existing and prospective customers' needs and fulfilling them.

Location: (First Street, Nelson Mandela, Mutare, Bulawayo Main, Halyet House, Gweru, Kadoma, Kopje Plaza)

Duties and Responsibilities

Banks service charter enforcement.

Service centre service delivery management.

Customer education and staff training on products, services, and technologies.

Customer feedback management.

Management of alternative service arrangements.

Customer analytics and reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing/Business Studies/Part IOBZ /Marketing Diploma.

3 years’ experience in Sales/Customer Experience/ Marketing.

Other

How to Apply

Remuneration: The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to recruitment@posb.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 20 May 2023