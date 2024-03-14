Customs Systems Support Analyst: ICT – LEVEL 9 (2 Posts)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned posts within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Troubleshooting ASYCUDA/ECTS errors or problems.

Gather business requirements for ASYCUDA/ECTS.

Assist business in providing solutions by configuring or re-configuring ASYCUDA modules.

Assist business in understanding ASYCUDA/ECTS system capabilities.

Work with ASYCUDA/ECTS developers to identify and implement custom solutions as required by business.

Testing and deploying solutions to the production systems in conjunction with key module owners and adherence to the organization’s documenting standards.

Offer relevant training and development to ASYCUDA/ECTS end users.

Any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Computer Applications, or a related Engineering discipline, or equivalent.

At least four years’ relevant experience of working with ASYCUDA and/or ECTS Systems

Strong analytical skills in troubleshooting and problem solving, supported with excellent knowledge of business ethics.

Appreciation or knowledge of ECTS and/or Single Window will be an added advantage.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a prerequisite.

Skills and Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and people skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: