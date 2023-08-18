Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Cutting Machine Operator
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
The incumbents should be able to:
- Demonstrable ability to cut multi-layers of fabric using straight knife and round-knife machines.
- Demonstrable ability to identify and select correct patterns broken down into sizes.
- Demonstrable ability to mark on fabric to produce top layers demonstrating efficient, economical and optimum raw materials consumption.
- Laying using end cutter machines or manually using scissors.
- Sorting panels in readiness for production.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of three (3) ‘O’ Level passes including English Language.
- Formal training in garment construction.
- A minimum of three (3) years experience in a related field.
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura