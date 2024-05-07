Cyber Security Analyst (Harare)
Job Description
AFC Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Cyber Security Analyst. Reporting to the Information Security and Compliance Manager will be responsible for data security for any data stored on computers, hard drives, or the internet. A Cyber Security Analyst would also consider the security of data stored elsewhere, like documents in a filing cabinet or insider knowledge possessed by some employees.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Researching on potential cyber risks and threats (internal and external), local and international and submits a report to the Information Security and Compliance Manager.
- Deciding on the suitable tools to perform cyber security assessments.
- Reviewing and analysing internal audit, fraud and loss, incident reports, establishes trends and submits a report with recommendations to the Information Security and Compliance Manager.
- Developing and updating cyber security plans for software systems, networks, data centres, and hardware and submits to the Information Security and Compliance Manager for approval.
- Conducting quality assurance on software and infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and risks. Monitoring software and infrastructure for internal and external intrusions, attacks, and hacks and recommends corrective action.
- Closing off security vulnerabilities in the case of an attack by liaising with internal Risk team.
- Identifying cyber attackers, report to Information Security and Compliance Manager.
- Participating in the investigation of cyber-attacks reported cases with internal processes and legal enforcement agents.
- Assessing Business Continuity Plans and Disaster Recovery Plans and makes appropriate recommendations.
- Checking adherence to the process of backing up Data and subsequent restoration and DRP testing of DRPS.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent. • Security certification e.g. CISM/CISSP/CEH is an added advantage.
- At least 1-3 years’ experience in Technology Services Cyber Security and Risk Management or related environment.
Skills and Competencies:
- Technical Aptitude.
- Problem Solving.
- Knowledge of security across various platforms.
- An understanding of Hacking.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with copies of detailed CVs should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw by not later than 7 May 2024, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.