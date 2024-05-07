Cyber Security Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Cyber Security Analyst. Reporting to the Information Security and Compliance Manager will be responsible for data security for any data stored on computers, hard drives, or the internet. A Cyber Security Analyst would also consider the security of data stored elsewhere, like documents in a filing cabinet or insider knowledge possessed by some employees.

Duties and Responsibilities

Researching on potential cyber risks and threats (internal and external), local and international and submits a report to the Information Security and Compliance Manager.

Deciding on the suitable tools to perform cyber security assessments.

Reviewing and analysing internal audit, fraud and loss, incident reports, establishes trends and submits a report with recommendations to the Information Security and Compliance Manager.

Developing and updating cyber security plans for software systems, networks, data centres, and hardware and submits to the Information Security and Compliance Manager for approval.

Conducting quality assurance on software and infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and risks. Monitoring software and infrastructure for internal and external intrusions, attacks, and hacks and recommends corrective action.

Closing off security vulnerabilities in the case of an attack by liaising with internal Risk team.

Identifying cyber attackers, report to Information Security and Compliance Manager.

Participating in the investigation of cyber-attacks reported cases with internal processes and legal enforcement agents.

Assessing Business Continuity Plans and Disaster Recovery Plans and makes appropriate recommendations.

Checking adherence to the process of backing up Data and subsequent restoration and DRP testing of DRPS.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent. • Security certification e.g. CISM/CISSP/CEH is an added advantage.

At least 1-3 years’ experience in Technology Services Cyber Security and Risk Management or related environment.

Skills and Competencies:

Technical Aptitude.

Problem Solving.

Knowledge of security across various platforms.

An understanding of Hacking.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with copies of detailed CVs should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw by not later than 7 May 2024, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject