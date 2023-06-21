Cybersecurity Architect (Harare)

Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Cybersecurity Architect within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Test all security controls within the security environment for vulnerabilities and susceptibility to hacking.
- Assist in performing risk assessment on security technologies and suggest tools for procurement.
- Test solutions and changes for security vulnerabilities before deployment.
- Monitor and track the status of issues, remediation plans, and exceptions and perform follow-up procedures to validate implementation and risk mitigation of identified risks.
- Assist in the deployment of security technologies to monitor appliances for security risks and compliance.
- Assist in the investigations of incidents/ breaches.
- Conduct system scans using the Nessus Professional security tool and other provided tools to provide mitigation or remediation of findings.
- Validates internal reviewers and external reviewers’ reports and tracks implementation of recommendations by the Security Operations team.
- Generate reports on threats, vulnerability, penetration testing, risk, and incident management.
- Ensures all systems security operations and maintenance activities are properly documented and updated.
- Track implementation of required security standards and other compliance related requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognized university.
- Industry recognized cloud security qualifications such as CCSP, CCSK, CCAK, CySA+
- Industry recognized security qualifications, such as: CEH, CISSP, CISM, CISA, CRISC,
- 3 Years’ experience in IT security, security architecture, security operations, threat/vulnerability management, cloud security, application security, data privacy and protection.
- Experience of operating within the ISO27001 and NIST frameworks for security.
- Appreciation of information security principles, practices and the threat landscape and familiarity with information security frameworks.
- Knowledge of security and auditing in relation to technology platforms such as Microsoft Active Directory, UNIX/Linux, Network Security, Databases.
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3639747473/
Deadline: 26 June 2023
CBZ Bank Limited
CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.
