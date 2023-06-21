Cybersecurity Architect (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Cybersecurity Architect within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Test all security controls within the security environment for vulnerabilities and susceptibility to hacking.

Assist in performing risk assessment on security technologies and suggest tools for procurement.

Test solutions and changes for security vulnerabilities before deployment.

Monitor and track the status of issues, remediation plans, and exceptions and perform follow-up procedures to validate implementation and risk mitigation of identified risks.

Assist in the deployment of security technologies to monitor appliances for security risks and compliance.

Assist in the investigations of incidents/ breaches.

Conduct system scans using the Nessus Professional security tool and other provided tools to provide mitigation or remediation of findings.

Validates internal reviewers and external reviewers’ reports and tracks implementation of recommendations by the Security Operations team.

Generate reports on threats, vulnerability, penetration testing, risk, and incident management.

Ensures all systems security operations and maintenance activities are properly documented and updated.

Track implementation of required security standards and other compliance related requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognized university.

Industry recognized cloud security qualifications such as CCSP, CCSK, CCAK, CySA+

Industry recognized security qualifications, such as: CEH, CISSP, CISM, CISA, CRISC,

3 Years’ experience in IT security, security architecture, security operations, threat/vulnerability management, cloud security, application security, data privacy and protection.

Experience of operating within the ISO27001 and NIST frameworks for security.

Appreciation of information security principles, practices and the threat landscape and familiarity with information security frameworks.

Knowledge of security and auditing in relation to technology platforms such as Microsoft Active Directory, UNIX/Linux, Network Security, Databases.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3639747473/

Deadline: 26 June 2023

